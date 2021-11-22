PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – an acclaimed leader in contract lifecycle management software solutions – is excited to share that it has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Report: Worldwide Contract Life-Cycle Management Software for Corporate Legal 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US46965921, November 2021).
CobbleStone Software is a critically acclaimed, widely recognized leader in AI-based contract management software. Their flagship CLM solution - CobbleStone Contract Insight® - has been selected and trusted by legal users working in ranging industries within the public and private sectors – including corporate counsel, general counsel, and paralegals. CobbleStone has been providing innovative legal operations tools for over 20 years and counting.
The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment is one of many market intelligence organizations that have recognized CobbleStone. CobbleStone Contract Insight is often praised for its ease-of-use, scalability, foundation of contract intelligence and machine learning, seamless integration of mission-critical applications, configurability, security, and flexibility.
"We at CobbleStone are thrilled to be recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape report on worldwide CLM software providers for corporate legal in 2021," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"CobbleStone Contract Insight provides user-friendly, configurable, and scalable tools to centralize and expedite every stage of the contract lifecycle – from requests to renewals – so that contract processes run smoothly for corporate counsel, general counsel, paralegals, and other leading industry professionals in a vast array of industries."
About IDC MarketScape:
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
Click here to access the IDC MarketScape Report: Worldwide Contract Life-Cycle Management Software for Corporate Legal 2021 Vendor Assessment.
Click here to learn more about CobbleStone Contract Insight.
Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo and pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or by phone at 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
