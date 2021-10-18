PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – an acclaimed CLM software innovator – has been named a Market Leader in Contract Lifecycle Management Software in the Fall 2021 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers.
CobbleStone Software is a highly celebrated leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions. CobbleStone's enterprise contract management software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – has been trusted by thousands of users in a vast array of industries within the public and private sectors for over 20 years and continues to innovate with an embrace of digital transformation.
FeaturedCustomers assessed all the potential CLM software organizations on its platform for possible inclusion in the fall 2021 report. Only 19 organizations met the criteria needed for inclusion in the Fall 2021 Contract Lifecycle Management Software Customer Success Report. CobbleStone earned a Market Leader award in the category.
The Customer Success Report is based on curating authenticated testimonials, case studies, and videos from across the internet, telling a fully fleshed story of vendors in the Contract Lifecycle Management Software space with authentic customer experiences. Rankings are determined according to multiple factors, including the social media and market presence, the total number of customer success content, vendor momentum based on internet traffic and search trends, and additional data aggregated from online media properties and sources.
The Market Leader designation is awarded to CLM organizations with a substantial market share and customer base as well as enough customer success content to substantiate their vision. Market Leaders have the highest ratio of content quality score, customer success content, and social media presence relative to their organization's size. Highly rated by clients, CobbleStone consistently publishes high-quality, vendor-produced customer success content and curates quality customer references from multiple third-party sites.
The Contract Lifecycle Management Software in the Fall 2021 Customer Success Report, along with CobbleStone's profile, is available for you to download here.
"CobbleStone is honored to receive the Market Leader designation in FeaturedCustomers' 'Fall 2021 Contract Lifecycle Management Software Customer Success Report.' At CobbleStone, our mission is to keep our clients' success at the vanguard of our software development. We are excited to continue innovating the CLM field. Our customers' success is our success. As we continue evolving our software in the face of digital transformation, we are adding new tools to improve contract lifecycle management," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"From CobbleStone Software's founding in the mid-1990s, our goal has been to furnish our users with innovative contract lifecycle management software solutions. Customer success, an important benchmark since CobbleStone Software's inception, informs CobbleStone's function from initial CLM software development to customer training sessions and services. Clients from a variety of industries trust CobbleStone Software for their contract management, vendor management, procurement, sourcing, and purchasing needs."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
About FeaturedCustomers:
FeaturedCustomers, the world's only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB's. For more information, visit their website.
