PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 CobbleStone Software – CobbleStone Software – a recognized CLM software leader according to Forrester Research, Inc. – announces its services partnership with Aeren LPO – a leading legal process outsourcing organization. This partnership provides CobbleStone Software users with extended legal operations services in the United States, India, Europe, and the United Kingdom for a robust and internationally agile contract management software experience.
CobbleStone Software is a leading contract management and eProcurement software provider whose flagship enterprise contract management software platform – CobbleStone Contract Insight® - has received widespread acclaim from legal professionals, leading business analysts, and organizations from various industries. CobbleStone's partnership with Aeren LPO can offer extended services to CobbleStone Software users in the US, the UK, India, and Europe for enhanced:
- legal processing.
- contract abstraction.
- contract review.
- contract data migration.
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.
- global regulatory compliance management.
- legal research and analysis.
- mergers and acquisitions.
- & More!
"Aeren LPO is a leading and well-established Indian firm specializing in providing diversified technology-enabled Legal Process Outsourcing Services that offers cost-effective yet qualitative services across the globe." - Raman Aggarwal, CEO of Aeren LPO
"We at CobbleStone Software are thrilled to announce our partnership with Aeren LPO to worldwide CobbleStone users and those interested in a holistic and globally agile legal operations experience," says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President of CobbleStone Software.
"CobbleStone Contract Insight provides leading-edge legal contract management software tools with an embrace of digital transformation – and this partnership further exemplifies CobbleStone's dedication to users across the world with a variety of legal operations needs."
Click here to learn more about Aeren LPO.
Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo and pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or by phone at 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
Follow CobbleStone Software on Social Media:
Media Contact
Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com
SOURCE CobbleStone Software