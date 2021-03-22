PRINCETON, N.J., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software - a well-established global leader in contract management software - is pleased to announce its partnership with Workato.
While CobbleStone currently integrates with various software programs, partnering with Workato allows for increased software integration options - yielding a streamlined workflow with refreshingly low friction. This new partnership further solidifies CobbleStone's dedication to offering a highly configurable source-to-contract management software solution that prioritizes increasing its users' workflow efficiency and efficacy.
"We, at CobbleStone Software, are excited to include Workato in our partner network," says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President & Founder of CobbleStone Software.
"We strongly believe this partnership will add greater flexibility to our clients' contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing software workflow integration processes and broaden the scope of CobbleStone's configurability options for optimal organizational workflow efficiency and efficacy."
About Workato:
Workato is a leading Enterprise Automation Platform. Recognized as a leader, Workato's platform enables both business and IT to integrate their apps, automate business workflows, and drive real time outcomes from business events, without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 7,000 of the world's top brands and fastest growing innovators. For more information, visit http://www.workato.com or connect with Workato on social media:
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software has been a visionary in enterprise contract management, eProcurement, vendor management, and eSourcing software solutions for over 20 years. CobbleStone Software's contract management software platform offers full contract lifecycle management with configurable contract workflow management, email notifications, calendar alerts, contract writing with templates and dynamic clauses, contract negotiations, robust security options, revenue/cost management, vendor tracking, vendor/client scoring and rating, bid and RFx management, simple OFAC search integration, a custom report designer, full-text searching and indexing, document version control, electronic signatures, digital signatures, artificial intelligence and machine learning, AI-based clause recognition, and more.
Contact CobbleStone for a free demo and pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call 866-330-0056.
