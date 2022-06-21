CobbleStone Software is excited to announce that it has been named among the Top 20 LegalTech Solution Providers of 2022 by Enterprise Viewpoint.
PRINCETON, N.J., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leading contract management software provider, is excited to announce that it has been named among the Top 20 LegalTech Solution Providers of 2022 by Enterprise Viewpoint. Enterprise Viewpoint is a leading platform for business owners, entrepreneurs, and organizations to connect with each other and their audience.
CobbleStone believes that its recognition in the Top 20 LegalTech Solution Providers by Enterprise Viewpoint attests to its robust legal contract management software features which provide organizations with comprehensive solutions for automating and centralizing legal contracts, agreements, committals, and legal billing processes.
Enterprise Viewpoint recognizes CobbleStone as "an innovative solution that reduces contract management costs and lost productivity attributed to inefficient contract administration processes. The company's most advanced, cost-effective, and user-friendly contract and procurement management software applications are one of its kind."
"We are excited to be named among the Top 20 LegalTech Solution Providers of 2022 by Enterprise Viewpoint. This recognition serves as an attestation as to why CobbleStone Software is trusted by thousands of legal operations professionals including general counsel, in-house counsel, paralegals, and others," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
