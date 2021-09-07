PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is excited to announce that it has been recognized in Mirror Review Magazine's latest magazine issue, "The 10 Most Acknowledged Finance Solution Providers, 2021." Their inclusion in Mirror Review Magazine serves as yet another attestation to the fact that CobbleStone is positively transforming CLM processes with their award-winning contract management software suite - CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
CobbleStone Software is a long-trusted leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management software, eProcurement software, eSourcing software, and vendor management software solutions that has been selected for over 20 years by thousands of organizations from a wide variety of industries within both the public and private sectors.
The purpose of Mirror Review Magazine's "The 10 Most Acknowledged Finance Solution Providers, 2021" is to highlight finance organizations that have been performing exceptionally well for their ranging client bases. The finance industry has undergone numerous transformations and the COVID-19 pandemic has positively and negatively affected the industry. However, CobbleStone Software has successfully embraced digital transformation – bringing easier and more robust contract administration processes to organizations far and wide.
Read CobbleStone's profile for Mirror Review's "The 10 Most Acknowledged Finance Solution Providers, 2021" here.
"We at CobbleStone Software are honored to be included in Mirror Review's "The 10 Most Acknowledged Finance Solution Providers, 2021," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"Though we are sufficiently thrilled simply from the countless instances of praise positive feedback from our clients worldwide, it is a privilege to receive yet another instance of acclaim from industry leaders who recognize the visionary value we bring to the finance and contract administration industries – among so many others."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. CobbleStone – as a provider – also boasts SOC 1 and SOC 2 security attestations.
