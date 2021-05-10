PRINCETON, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a global leader in contract management software solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Insight Public Sector to expand the offering of CobbleStone's leading contract software suite - Contract Insight® - to a broader range of state, local, and education customers with various contract administration needs.
Insight is a trusted provider of information technology solutions and products. Insight drives digital transformation, cloud and datacenter innovation, supply chain optimization, and connected workforce.
CobbleStone Software is a trusted leader in contract management software, vendor management software, and eProcurement software solutions. The enhancement of the provision and distribution of CobbleStone Software from Insight's solutions catalog will streamline the ability of leading organizations to optimize their contract lifecycle management processes.
CobbleStone Software was built to support better government contracting. CobbleStone's platform supports procurement transparency, fair competition, accountability, fiducial responsibility, legal compliance, supplier diversity, and procedures set forth by the public agencies that require a higher degree of compliance.
CobbleStone's government contract management software solutions streamline and automate essential public contract management processes including FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request processing, DBE vendor tracking, supplier KPI performance management, and much more.
"We at CobbleStone Software are excited to announce our partnership with Insight," says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President & Founder of CobbleStone Software.
"Offering CobbleStone's Contract Insight via accredited IT solutions partner and digital landscape innovator Insight provides our customers with diversified purchasing options to leverage CobbleStone Software's products and helps us achieve our mission of providing the best source-to-contract management software tools to meet a vast array of industry-leading public organizations' needs."
Insight now offers CobbleStone's software solutions via the OMNIA Partners cooperative contract.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software has been a leader in providing enterprise contract management, vendor management, and eSourcing software solutions for over 20 years and is trusted by thousands of users. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
