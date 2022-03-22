PRINCETON, N.J., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a Leader in contract management software solutions – features a free guide – "Contract Tracking: Mastering Contract Management Series." This blog details the how and the why behind ineffective contract tracking and teaches readers how to implement and manage a contract tracking process that meets their needs for improved contract lifecycle management, contract analytics, and more.
Readers can find out how to leverage a better contract tracking process that:
1. makes contracts easily accessible.
2. supports comprehensive contract reporting and contract analytics.
3. simplifies contract authoring, contract negotiations, and contract approvals…
"We are excited to release our free guide on implementing a better contract tracking process," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"We hope this guide advises contract management professionals on why antiquated contract tracking methods can decrease their ROI and how to go about implementing a better contract tracking process to embrace legal operations digital transformation."
