PRINCETON, N.J., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – recognized as a contract management software Leader by Forrester Research, Inc. - is pleased to announce that they are now a solutions provider with HubSpot, a widely recognized and critically acclaimed CRM platform.
CobbleStone Software seamlessly integrates HubSpot users' leads and contacts with its flagship enterprise contract management software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – to enable organizations from a variety of industries in both the public and private sectors to draft, negotiate, sign, approve, track, and renew contracts in one centralized location. Users leveraging this low-friction integration between CobbleStone and HubSpot can enjoy contract lifecycle automation with a vast array of CLM tools to maximize unified oversight of every stage of the contract lifecycle. Various industry professionals – including (but nowhere near limited to) those in legal, banking and financial services, education, government, and healthcare – can shorten and uncomplicate the path from lead acquisition in HubSpot to contract execution and post-award contract lifecycle management with CobbleStone Software.
To see CobbleStone Software's listing on the HubSpot Solutions Directory, click here.
"We at CobbleStone Software are thrilled to announce that we are now HubSpot solutions providers," says Bradford Jones – Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"We are confident that users integrating CobbleStone Software's long-celebrated and rapidly implemented contract lifecycle management software platform – CobbleStone Contract Insight – with HubSpot's robust services for marketing, sales, customer service, and lead nurturing will experience an unprecedently streamlined path from lead acquisition to post-award contract management and contract tracking with the ability to oversee the full contract lifecycle - including the above-mentioned contract lifecycle processes as well as obligations tracking, compliance oversight, budget tracking, contract analytics, comprehensive reporting, and more."
Contact CobbleStone for a free demo and pricing information at sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a leader in contract management software whose flagship CLM solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – streamlines contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing process while offering seamless integration, ease of use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, smarter contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone Software - as a software provider - remains SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimal security.
Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:
> YouTube
Media Contact
Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com
SOURCE CobbleStone Software