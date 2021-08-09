PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management software by Forrester Research, Inc. - is pleased to announce its certification with the Privacy Shield Framework for increased data protection and security compliance for its leading contract management software suite - CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
CobbleStone Software is a long-acclaimed and visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management software, eProcurement software, eSourcing software, and vendor management software solutions that has been trusted and selected for over 20 years by thousands of organizations from a wide variety of industries within both the public and private sectors.
The EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks have been designed by the U.S. Department of Commerce – in collaboration with the European Commission and Swiss Administration, respectively - to provide organizations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean with a means to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from Switzerland and the European Union to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce processes.
Considering CobbleStone® supports the evolving source-to-contract management software needs of thousands of clients from around the world, it is essential that CobbleStone complies with various data protection requirements and privacy regulations.
Certification with the Privacy Shield Framework demonstrates CobbleStone's lasting commitment to clients' security and privacy.
"We at CobbleStone Software are thrilled to announce our Privacy Shield Framework credentials, " says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President of CobbleStone Software.
"Our partnership with the Privacy Shield Framework is just one of many demonstrations of the long-standing truth that CobbleStone is dedicated and committed to the security and privacy of our clients' data - as we continue to provide them with the most robust and user-friendly CLM tools to address their evolving source-to-contract management software needs."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – streamlines contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and elevated scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone Software - as a software provider - remains SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimal security.
