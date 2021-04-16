LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobot Nation is the only full-service-solution robotics automation company that goes directly to the customer and supports them globally. This includes solution development, engineering, manufacturing, installation, integration, service, and support. Cobot Nation will begin to utilize SMC Corporation of America for component and end effector manufacturing and distribution immediately. This allows Cobot Nation to further provide tailored solutions for its global customers with a combined engineering effort and strategic logistical stocking to support a quick-to-expand global market within both Cobot Nation and the automation industry as a whole.
Cobot Nation is now researching and developing solutions alongside SMC in engineering, engineer training, logistics, and support. Products will be marketed, branded, and directly supported under Cobot Nation. As the only company that engineers, manufactures, installs, and supports a large global customer base directly; Cobot Nation will be the first line of support in all of these aspects.
Quotes:
We as Cobot Nation are doing something that hasn't been done before and we are excited to be working with SMC — a partner that has the scale, size, speed, and resources to support the variety and size of global enterprise customers that we have. We believe in a future where collaborative robots can work alongside humans to create a simpler, safer, and more stress-free tomorrow, and this partnership is the next step to achieving that goal.
Gil Mayron
Cobot Nation
Founder and CEO
SMC Corporation of America is pleased to announce our agreement with COBOT Nation to supply collaborative robot end effectors for varied applications. Through this relationship, we anticipate a highly engineered product line that will enhance productivity and provide positive contributions for customers through energy and resource savings, including those realized through the reduction of CO₂ emissions. Our shared goals and combined efforts with COBOT Nation will create unequaled solutions for customers. As a comprehensive manufacturer and global leader of automatic control equipment, including pneumatic technology, we look forward to meeting customer challenges with world class solutions, and continuing with our vision to sustainably support automation.
Jesse DeSanto
SMC Corporation of America
National Business Development Manager for Cobots
About Cobot Nation:
Cobot Nation's mission is to make automation accessible by innovating customized and easy-to-deploy solutions.
We believe that the human element makes business remarkable, so by automating tasks that take time away from creativity, people can focus on what they do best: making a difference where it matters most.
With Cobot, you can implement and scale with just one, two—or a fleet of collaborative robots to work alongside your team. We create the architecture so that it's right for you. The Cobot team handles engineering, testing, installation, training, and support so that when it's time to launch, you are equipped with an all-in-one solution in an easy-to-use dashboard interface.
Customized for your needs, designed and supported by expert engineers, and at a more affordable price than the competition, Cobot Nation delivers a full-service solution with an ROI that makes a difference.
About SMC Corporation of America:
SMC Corporation of America is a part of a global organization that supports our customers in every industrialized country and is the U.S. subsidiary of SMC Corporation based in Japan. Since its establishment, SMC has been a leader in pneumatic technology, providing industry with technology and products to support automation based on the guiding principle of "contributing to automation labor savings in industry." Over the past 50+ years, SMC's products have become established as a recognized international brand through sales, technical, supply and after sale services in world markets. Sales have grown to achieve a 30% global market share.
Subsidiaries and joint ventures have been setup in a total of 53 countries. Production facilities are located in 30 countries. In addition, a sales network extends throughout 83 countries, with local services in 500 locations. SMC offers technology accumulated through the years, engineers that bring it to life in new products, production capacity which can deliver a variety of products in a short time, and an extensive sales network in the U.S. and throughout the world.
With its goal of ever more advanced automation, and using its many achievements as a base, SMC is developing high quality, highly reliable products to contribute to automation in industry, as well as in familiar areas of everyday life.
SMC is dedicated to deliver first-class business solutions to our customers through superior products and top-notch customer service by creating an environment for our employees where each person is valued, challenged to reach his or her full potential, and contributes to the growth of the company, community and themselves.
