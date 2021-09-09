LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobot Nation, an automation company that utilizes collaborative robots, reveals a new support plan named the "Success Program." This program, included with the purchase of every cobot from the company, ensures the ongoing support and long-term success of the customers' businesses. Cobot Nations' main goal is to keep its automated applications running seamlessly.
The Success Program by Cobot Nation is custom-designed to provide hassle-free live support 24/7. Everything installed by Cobot Nation has full coverage support for three years, no questions asked, including cobots, parts, end effectors, sensors, and all integrated hardware. Customers will work directly with specialists in their dedicated timezone who can assist them with any issue, whether it is done remotely or in person. With the live support, clients will be able to troubleshoot any problem directly from Cobot Nation, eliminating the need for a third-party company.
Addressing the latest launching of the company Success Program, Field Engineer Manager Wyatt Harwood said, "The Cobot Nation Success Program is what sets us apart from other automation companies and allows us to build strong relationships with our customers. We developed the Success Program because we understand the importance of minimizing downtime and optimizing a process to the fullest extent."
The Success Program is $4,599, which is included in the price of automating with Cobot Nation. The program will last three years from the date of installation and is renewable.
More information about the Cobot Nation Success Program is in the catalog. The catalog is available digitally on the company website or in print by request.
