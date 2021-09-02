LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobot Nation, an automation company that uses collaborative robots to automate businesses, introduces its latest service to customers. This new program, called Cobot Concepts, will allow customers to be able to customize their automation experience.
Turning away from the historically lackluster aesthetics of technological equipment, Cobot Nation seeks to bring automation to life with a progressive and futuristic approach. Letting customers brand themselves while automating their facilities, Cobot Concepts allows the customer to coordinate the cobot colors to precisely match their brand through the cobots endcaps.
In addition to establishing brand consistency with the colors of the cobots, customers will be able to have their logos attached to the machinery via decals. There are several locations on the cobot for businesses to place their logos, the creative options are endless. Clients whose businesses are customer-facing will be able to stay on brand while still being able to automate their facilities.
Looking at the latest service offering by the company, Marketing Manager Vanessa Wilbur said, "Complete custom branding isn't something that you see with other manufacturers, but for Cobot Nation, I think it is absolutely vital. Our business is to create a completely custom solution for our customers, and the impact of customized branding is just another way we are able to tailor every aspect of automation for our clients."
More information on customization and branding with the cobots are available in the Cobot Nation catalog. The catalog is available digitally on the company website or printed as well via request.
---
About Cobot Nation:
Cobot Nation's mission is to make automation accessible by innovating customized and easy-to-deploy solutions.
We believe that the human element makes business remarkable, so by automating tasks that take time away from creativity, people can focus on what they do best: making a difference where it matters most.
With Cobot, you can implement and scale with just one, two—or a fleet of collaborative robots to work alongside your team. We create the architecture so that it's right for you. The Cobot team handles engineering, testing, installation, training, and support so that when it's time to launch, you are equipped with an all-in-one solution in an easy-to-use dashboard interface.
Customized for your needs, designed and supported by expert engineers, and at a more affordable price than the competition, Cobot Nation delivers a full-service solution with an ROI that makes a difference.
