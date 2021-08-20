LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobot Nation, an automation company specializing in collaborative robots, has officially launched its newest catalog to the public. The catalog features brand new offerings from the company in their products and services.
Of the newest details available in the catalog, Creative Director Erica Diamond said, "I am excited to see Cobot Nation evolve and take our services to the next level. We are now the designer, manufacturer, integrator, and long-term support provider. Cobot Nation can help businesses and enterprise customers scale like no other automation company can. This catalog showcases the opportunities that let companies seamlessly and successfully pivot into the future."
What's now available in the new catalog from Cobot Nation:
- How We Do It: The Customer Experience
- Comprehensive List of Company Services
- Cobot Color Customization & Logo Branding
- The Cobot Nation Success Program (CN long-term support plan)
Breaking down the process in which Cobot Nation works in automating businesses, the company strives for transparency in the customer experience. At Cobot Nation's headquarters, customers are provided a Collaboratory™, a completely private work bay that can be set up to simulate the precise circumstances of their facility. This is in addition to the perks exclusively offered by them, such as the customization of cobots and a support plan where businesses can receive direct support from the company.
The brand new catalog is featured on the website for customers to see. Potential customers can also request print copies of the catalog by contacting Erica Diamond (erica@cobotnation.com).
About Cobot Nation
Cobot Nation's mission is to make automation accessible by innovating customized and easy-to-deploy solutions.
We believe that the human element makes business remarkable, so by automating tasks that take time away from creativity, people can focus on what they do best: making a difference where it matters most.
With Cobot, you can implement and scale with just one, two—or a fleet of collaborative robots to work alongside your team. We create the architecture so that it's right for you. The Cobot team handles engineering, testing, installation, training, and support so that when it's time to launch, you are equipped with an all-in-one solution in an easy-to-use dashboard interface.
Customized for your needs, designed and supported by expert engineers, and at a more affordable price than the competition, Cobot Nation delivers a full-service solution with an ROI that makes a difference.
Media Contact
Erica Diamond, Cobot Nation, (702) 844-6917, erica@cobotnation.com
SOURCE Cobot Nation