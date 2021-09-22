LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobot Nation, a collaborative robot specialized automation company, is launching its latest service for prospective customers. The company trade-in program launch will help all customers who have begun the automation process for their business and want to transition to utilizing cobots or upgrading to newer equipment.
The trade-in deal can help customers save anywhere between $5,000 and $15,000 when switching their current floor-operating machinery for cobots from Cobot Nation. The company will take into consideration all machinery currently utilized in the clients' facilities.
When speaking about the trade-in program, Application Engineer Travis Murray says, "When installing pieces of automation, the logistics involved in modifying a production line can be overwhelming. The trade-in program aims to ease these pains in the effort for a smooth transition. Sometimes the solutions we provide will cause other machines to be obsolete, and these machines tend to have a large footprint on the manufacturing floor."
While the program currently caters to new customers, current clients of the company will be able to take advantage of the program in the future. As the company continues to develop new products that will be available for purchase, customers who have automated with Cobot Nation can also upgrade their machine with the program.
Looking at additional benefits of the new trade-in program, Field Engineer Manager Wyatt Harwood says, "The trade-in program helps our customers regain precious floor space by unloading old or unused equipment. Most facilities have a machine that no longer functions to their standards or is just plain wasting space. The trade-in program helps our customers turn those machines into cobots."
More information about the trade-in program is available via the company website or email request.
