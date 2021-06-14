NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database, CockroachDB, today announced finance and strategy veteran Lorenzo Montesi will join the company as its Chief Financial Officer.
Montesi joins Cockroach Labs as the company continues its rapid growth in the cloud data market. With its $160 million fundraise at a valuation of $2 billion earlier this year, Cockroach Labs' growth is fueled by increased adoption of its evolutionary database CockroachDB. Montesi will drive the company's financial planning, analysis, and operations, working closely with the company's leadership team to scale the company globally during this significant growth phase.
"Cockroach Labs is carving out a unique leadership position as a distributed database, and the excitement from both investors and customers means it is necessary to have strong financial leadership to help guide our growth," said Spencer Kimball, co-founder and CEO at Cockroach Labs. "Montesi's proven experience at high-growth technology organizations will be essential in enabling Cockroach Labs to forge ahead on our mission to become a dominant player in the cloud database market."
With a ground-breaking product focused on making it easy for developers to build breakthrough applications, Cockroach Labs has more than doubled its customer roster over the past year and experienced a 233% year-over-year increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2021. CockroachDB has continued to build a loyal following among developers, recently exceeding 20,000 Github stars. More notably, over half of the company's customers have chosen to run their critical applications on CockroachCloud less than a year after the general release of the fully-managed cloud database-as-a-service.
Montesi is joining the fast growth company with over a decade of experience leading finance, strategy and operations for top technology companies. He was most recently the Senior Vice President of Finance at Cohesity, an enterprise data management company, where he led the Finance and Sales Operations teams through multiple years of hyper growth.
Prior to joining Cohesity, Montesi was the Senior Director of Sales Operations and Go-to-Market Strategy for Emerging Businesses at VMware where he established sales operations for VMware Cloud Services. Montesi also held senior strategy and corporate development positions at EMC and RSA and earlier in his career, he was a principal at the Boston Consulting Group, where he advised CXOs of Fortune 500 corporations across technology and other sectors. He holds a degree in Physics from the Scuola Normale Superiore di Pisa and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan School of Management.
"Joining Cockroach Labs as it takes the market by storm is an exciting opportunity in a cloud market that is defining the future of information technology," said Montesi. "We are on the cusp of a major shift in database technology after decades of leveraging antiquated tools that are not built for the applications of tomorrow. Organizations of all sizes and ages are reassessing their IT infrastructure as they look to move data to the cloud and Cockroach Labs is very well positioned to play a leading role in this transformation as the trusted partner for enterprises worldwide."
Last month, Cockroach Labs announced its recognition on CNBC's Disruptor 50 list. Cockroach Labs is actively hiring. Check out open positions here.
About Cockroach Labs
Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes—and the apps they develop— to scale fast, survive anything, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including Equifax, Bose, Comcast, and some of the largest banking, retail, and media companies. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.
