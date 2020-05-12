NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind CockroachDB, today announced the release of CockroachDB 20.1, the newest version of the cloud-native, distributed SQL database. With new features designed to simplify and accelerate the development, deployment, and management of cloud-native applications, CockroachDB 20.1 enables organizations to build the resilient and scalable global data architectures required to successfully compete in today's digital economy.
CockroachDB is widely used as an elastically scalable and outage resistant system of record, particularly for globally- or regionally-distributed applications. CockroachDB combines a familiar relational structure, traditional SQL, and ACID transactions with a cloud-native, distributed architecture for maximum durability and ease. The product has been gaining momentum in recent months among streaming entertainment, gaming, and retailers facing dramatically increased demand due to stay-at-home orders. The updates in version 20.1 further position CockroachDB as the ideal database for anyone looking to more easily build and manage data-intensive applications in the cloud.
With online primary key changes, monitoring updates, and enhanced support for popular development tools and languages (ORMs), CockroachDB 20.1 is more accessible, while also enabling developers to be more productive and efficient. Additional improvements to multi-region performance and security empower users to build more resilient apps and services that effortlessly scale with today's evolving demands.
"The Cockroach Labs mission remains the same - to make operating data-intensive applications easy at any scale," said Co-Founder and CEO of Cockroach Labs, Spencer Kimball. "CockroachDB 20.1 gives developers a database that works the way they work and takes away the operational headaches of scaling and recovering from outages. Our distributed nature already eliminates the need for manual sharding and complex schemes for failover, and makes multi-cloud deployment easy. This latest release makes the product usable by even more developers, improves monitoring, and simplifies changing the database to support changing applications."
CockroachDB 20.1 expands the reach and capability of Cockroach Labs' industry-leading cloud-native, geo-distributed database. More specifically:
- Data structure can now evolve alongside applications with zero downtime.
Developers often need to change primary keys as applications grow and evolve, which can be time-consuming. Now, developers can effortlessly change the way data is organized without needing to take an application offline. CockroachDB designates how data is organized, including where it lives geographically to reduce latency and support compliance.
- Developers can more easily monitor application issues and resolve them quickly.
Developers can view slow queries, troubleshoot queries that aren't performing well, and monitor database stats. CockroachDB 20.1 allows you to visualize latencies between data centers to better understand performance and identify issues faster and more efficiently.
- Applications can be built without compromise.
As part of our mission to support the greatest variety of workloads and applications, CockroachDB 20.1 empowers developers with access to a broader variety of SQL functions, including the commands that enable them to manipulate data, tables, and organization.
- Support for more programming languages.
Traditionally developers communicate with CockroachDB in SQL. Object-relational-mapping (ORMs) are tools that enable developers to communicate with the database in other languages, including Django and SQLAlchemy for Python developers; Hibernate and jOOQ for Java developers; and GORM for Go developers. With new compatibility for ORMs, developers can now use more of their preferred tools with CockroachDB.
- Performance and Security Updates for Resilient Apps
CockroachDB 20.1 also expands on existing capabilities that let customers easily build secure single- and multi-region applications by enhancing encrypted, full-cluster distributed backups and adding more granular Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) to CockroachDB Enterprise, and by making RBAC available in the open-source CockroachDB Core for improved security controls. Security enhancements to CockroachCloud include adding VPC peering and achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification.
To experience CockroachDB for yourself, we're offering a free 30 day trial of CockroachCloud. For more information about CockroachDB 20.1 and how it can support your applications, visit our website.
About Cockroach Labs
Cockroach Labs helps organizations migrate and manage critical transactional data in the cloud with their next-generation SQL database. CockroachDB uses distribution and replication of data to deliver bulletproof resilience, effortless scale, and can tie data to a location to deliver optimal performance and regulatory compliance. It is architected to run a broad range of applications on and across clouds, on-premise, or in hybrid environments – all as a single store. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Benchmark, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Capital and Workbench. For more information, please visit www.cockroachlabs.com.
Contact
InkHouse: cockroachlabs@inkhouse.com