SASKATOON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Coconut Software, a leading enterprise level customer engagement technology provider, announced the priority release of their new remote meeting capabilities last week in response to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
Within just days of its release, 19 of North America's leading banks and credit unions have enabled the option to book remote meetings via video or phone, with the Coconut team working tirelessly to help them navigate this newly imposed digital world.
As many branches are forced to close their doors, Coconut's clients are grateful for its rapid delivery.
"This is a great example of providing a solution that is a real and present need due to the challenging and uncertain times we are in," says Jeanne Pickens, Chief Operations Officer at Rogue Credit Union. "We are still in the process of closing our branches due to the need that is still very present in our community, but will be shifting to using [Coconut Software's remote meetings] to help us do more remote video appointments very soon now."
Virtual meetings is a natural evolution of Coconut's current offerings and one that is needed today more than ever. This is why Katherine Regnier, CEO and Founder of Coconut Software, has made the decision to provide this feature at no cost during this time of need.
"Digital customer engagement was previously viewed as a competitive advantage, it is now a requirement to keep customers and staff safe with physical distancing and managing foot traffic," says Katherine Regnier. "It has made our solution a necessity."
Building on the core functions of Coconut Software's customer engagement solution, virtual meetings can help customers and advisors to continue their relationships in a digital setting, allowing them to communicate safely and securely from any location.
Using video conferencing providers like Zoom, customers are able to schedule their virtual meeting quickly and intuitively. And for those who prefer a more low tech solution, the ability to schedule a phone meeting is also available.
