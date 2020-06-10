NORTHPORT, N.Y., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Dx, Inc., a provider of an award-winning application security workflow management solution that automates and accelerates the discovery, prioritization, and risk assessment of software vulnerabilities, today announced the addition of renowned software security leader, Dr. Gary McGraw, as a strategic advisor.
Dr. McGraw is a globally recognized authority on software security, most notably as the inventor of the Building Security in Maturity Model, commonly known as BSIMM. He has authored eight best-selling books, with his titles including Software Security, Exploiting Software, Building Secure Software, Java Security, Exploiting Online Games, among others. He also serves as editor of the Addison-Wesley Software Security series and has written over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications.
"Dr. McGraw is a dedicated technologist who has committed his professional life to making software more secure," said Code Dx CEO, Dr. Anita D'Amico. "We are thrilled to have him as an advisor to the Code Dx team as we continue to expand the capabilities of our industry-leading AppSec product."
He will advise the Code Dx leadership team on numerous initiatives, most critically on aligning Code Dx's product development and roadmap with the future direction of software security.
"I am super pleased to be joining Code Dx as an advisor and booting up their Technical Advisory Board as member zero. It's exciting to be involved with an early-stage company whose technology comes vetted by an existing customer base of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises," Dr. McGraw said. "I look forward to active involvement with the management team as we build the future of software security together."
Dr. McGraw serves on the Advisory Boards of Maxmyinterest, Ravenwhite, Runsafe Security, and Secure Code Warrior. He has also served as a Board member of Cigital and Codiscope (acquired by Synopsys) and as an advisor to Black Duck (acquired by Synopsys), Dasient (acquired by Twitter), Fortify Software (acquired by HP), and Invotas (acquired by FireEye).
He holds a dual PhD in Cognitive Science and Computer Science from Indiana University and a BA in Philosophy from the University of Virginia. He resides in Clarke County, VA, where he is a committed philanthropist and active member of the community.
About Code Dx
Code Dx is an Application Security Orchestration and Correlation (ASOC) system that automates the resource-intensive workflows of finding, analyzing and remediating software application vulnerabilities—at DevOps speed. It provides a centralized platform to manage software vulnerabilities, from initial testing through remediation, and continuously assess security risks throughout the software development lifecycle. Its reports and metrics for tracking software security processes over time serve as an organization's AppSec System of Record. For more information, please contact Code Dx at (631) 759-3993 or Info@CodeDx.com.
All trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective parties.