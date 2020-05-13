PEARLAND, Texas, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas today announced the launch of Code Ninjas Studio, a new franchise opportunity designed specifically for smaller markets. Code Ninjas Studio offers a more flexible business model, with lower startup costs and scaled-back requirements, backed by the world's largest and fastest-growing coding franchise.
With the introduction of the Studio model, forward-thinking entrepreneurs can now deliver Code Ninjas' high-quality coding education to more communities nationwide. More families than ever can experience the life-changing opportunities that Code Ninjas offers through owning a franchise and building a community where children can have fun while gaining life-changing skills.
Code Ninja Studio features reduced franchise fees and build-out requirements, coupled with lower overhead and staffing expenses, enabling prospective franchisees to get their business off the ground in a matter of weeks at a fraction of the cost. New franchisees also benefit from the brand's unrivalled infrastructure, including development and support from in-house education, technology, operations, and marketing teams.
Studio locations will have the flexibility to operate inside existing public-use spaces like local schools, colleges, community centers, and libraries. Through this model, franchisees will have complete access to the full offering of proprietary programs and curriculum, including Code Ninjas JR, CREATE, PRO and Camps, with the same level of guidance and training for their instructors (Code Senseis) as they would through the traditional model.
"Code Ninjas is committed to providing quality coding education to as many kids as possible," said Code Ninjas CEO and Co-Founder David Graham. "With Studios, we can broaden our reach and impact, as well as help current franchisees expand their businesses. We believe these new Studios are a win-win for both franchisees and smaller communities."
The first Code Ninjas Studios will be owned and operated by current franchisees who are looking to expand their business to reach more communities in different areas. Studio territories will not conflict with territories already being serviced by traditional Centers and will have their own claim to a protected territory. The new, flexible Studio model will also only be available to new students who are not currently attending programs at an existing location.
Code Ninjas teaches kids to code by building their own video games in an inspiring, creative, and safe environment. With a robust, nine-belt curriculum inspired by martial arts, Code Ninjas ensures kids have fun while parents see results. For more information about Code Ninjas or to learn more about the franchise opportunity, please visit codeninjas.com.
About Code Ninjas
Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing coding franchise, with hundreds of locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. At Code Ninjas, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit codeninjas.com.