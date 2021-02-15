NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Code18 Interactive, a boutique digital agency based in New York City, announces the launch of new health and wellness websites for Balmex Complete Protection and Balmex AdultAdvantage. Both are fully custom and fully responsive WordPress websites – https://balmex.com helps elevate and refresh a legacy brand while providing helpful diaper rash solutions and peace of mind for new parents, while https://balmexadult.com showcases over-the-counter relief for adults who experience skin irritation and chafing caused by incontinence or light bladder leakage. Both sites also feature e-commerce capabilities powered by WooCommerce, enabling the brands to offer Direct-to-Consumer sales for the first time.
The Balmex Complete Protection and Balmex AdultAdvantage brands are both part of the Randob Labs portfolio. Randob Labs is a private, family-held company that specializes in revitalizing and maintaining heritage brands in the OTC healthcare space. "Collaborating and working with Randob Labs has been an exciting adventure. Both Balmex and Balmex Adult provide big relief from common, irritating issues," says Code18 Interactive founder Steve Pilon. "And providing relief and solutions to everyday problems is exactly what Randob Labs is all about. We're thrilled to be a part of this process."
As a well-established presence in the baby aisle, Balmex Complete Protection offers pediatrician-recommended diaper rash cream and multi-purpose healing ointment to help protect, soothe and heal baby's delicate skin. "Many health and wellness websites only talk about what their product can do for consumers. However, Balmex is all about providing fast relief and reliable, proven solutions. Therefore, the website needed to clearly explain the causes of diaper rash and skin irritation, as well as provide simple steps parents can take to help prevent diaper rash in the first place," says Pilon. "The brand's willingness to go the extra mile for new parents is just one of the many reasons parents have been trusting Balmex for over 50 years."
Clinically proven Balmex AdultAdvantage offers the same key benefits—a cream that protects, soothes and heals irritated and chafed skin—as its 50-year-old sibling brand. Available as a standalone skin relief cream or as part of an innovative on-the-go, 3-in-1 kit, Balmex AdultAdvantage helps older adults live life more comfortably. "For many older adults incontinence or bladder leakage controls their life, and unfortunately, many people just accept this fate," says Pilon. "With the Balmex Adult website we really focused on awareness—awareness of this fantastic product, awareness of the benefits, and mostly, awareness that you can take back control of your life with Balmex AdultAdvantage."
Code18 Interactive is a New York WordPress Agency that caters primarily to national consumer and media brands. The agency specializes in the design and development of enterprise-level WordPress and E-Commerc websites. They have the pleasure of working with many wonderful brands, including: Boursin Cheese, Public Radio International, The Laughing Cow, Grove Atlantic Publishing, C.O. Bigelow, GoGo squeeZ, and many others.
For more information, please visit http://www.code18.com
Media Contact
Steve Pilon, Code18 Interactive, +1 (404) 585-2725, steve@code18.com
SOURCE Code18 Interactive