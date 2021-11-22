MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Subject7's commitment to excellence spans our efforts to design and develop world-class software that simplifies and accelerates testing and a firm commitment to our customers' enterprise security practices and standards.
That's why we are pleased to announce our recent SOC 2 Type II certification. This enables Subject7 to better serve the needs of our growing roster of enterprise and government customers by demonstrating adherence to robust data security, business continuity, and compliance practices.
SOC 2 Type II, better known as Service Organization Control 2 Type II, is a comprehensive audit report that attests to a service organization's trustworthiness. It is commonly used to assess the risk associated with service providers that store customers' data in the cloud. Established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) to ensure accountability, transparency, and traceability, SOC 2 encompasses a set of trust principles that validates a firm's credibility and practices relating to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
"We are pleased to assure clients that the Subject7 platform meets the highest security, continuity, and privacy standards in the industry," remarked Payam Fard, CEO of Subject7. "We are committed to continually updating our practices in data management and establishing openness, communication, and accountability between our clients and ourselves."
About Subject7
Subject7 transforms testing with codeless test automation software that empowers business users and non-technical resources to implement sophisticated test cases without writing a single line of code. Using a scalable architecture, Subject7 has unified testing, enabling users to create omni-channel tests, reduce tool and resource silos, and increase collaboration and team productivity. Major enterprises and government agencies rely on Subject7 to accelerate software testing, improve software quality, and align to Agile and DevOps methodologies. Start your test automation journey with us here https://www.subject-7.com.
