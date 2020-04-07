NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Initial State, a Tektronix company, has announced the launch of a new feature that will make it easier to capture, process and visualize data from a growing list of API's. Initial State users now have the ability to codelessly push data from a variety of API's to their data dashboards. While the list of integrations is growing, they are launching with 6 integrations to get users started: CoinCap cryptocurrency monitoring, Weatherstack weather monitoring, FMP Stock Price monitoring, Twitch stream information, Watchdog - Initial State's own data monitoring integration, and Tesla.
With the Tesla integration users can, with just a few clicks, remotely monitor their car's battery and charge details, location, mileage, climate settings and more. Initial State's watchdog integration, a long awaited feature, allows users to get notified if their data sources stop sending data. For instance, if an Initial State user is monitoring data using a Raspberry Pi, and the power goes out, the user will be notified that their device is no longer sending data to Initial State. This helps eliminate gaps in monitoring data over time. All of these data sources can be used to create their own unique dashboards, combined together in a single dashboard, or to add data to existing dashboards.
Initial State's Integration Marketplace is a credit based system, and at the launch of the feature, users are given 10 credits to spend on integrations. Most integrations have multiple options for how often they run and refresh data. Each option typically costs between 1 and 6 credits for perpetual usage. In the future, more credits will be made available for purchase. Read more about how easy it is to visualize data with the new Integration Marketplace here: www.initialstate.com/blog/integration-marketplace/
Initial State is an industry leading IoT data visualization company specializing in real-time dashboards. New users can sign up for a 14-day free trial of all of Initial State's services with only an email address and password. Initial State subscriptions start at $9.99/mo and $99/yr with business accounts starting at $14.99/mo and $150/yr. Students with a valid .edu email address get a free subscription to Initial State.
