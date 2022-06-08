CodeMonkey Mike, a popular software engineer, entrepreneur, and YouTuber, has released an epic new video that makes people aware of the harmful environmental impact of banning plastic shopping bags, and how the bag bans actually make large plastic bag manufacturers become richer.
The video contains an overload of information and detail, describing comparisons of carbon footprint right down to the kilogram. At its root, paper bags, the alternative to plastic bags, take three times the energy to manufacture, as well as increase footprint simply from the fact that paper bags weigh more and need to be transported to distribution facilities and stores.
Additionally, paper bags also eliminate CO2 consumption in the environment because trees get killed in order to produce them. It is well known that trees absorb CO2 and help counteract the effects of carbon emissions.
In CodeMonkey Mike's video, he also goes into the granular details about the added cost of energy of both non-woven polypropylene reusable bags and cotton reusable bags. These reusable polypropylene bags have to be used at least 11 times before their environmental impact is similar to that of plastic bags. Even scarier, the reusable cotton shopping bag needs to be used 131 times before they reduce their impact on the environment.
CodeMonkey Mike also discussed that he noticed he was spending more money buying smaller bags, so he wondered if other people are doing the same. He put in some research and found out that plastic bag manufacturer revenue skyrockets in an area where plastic bag bans go into effect.
"Even more shockingly, as I continued to dig into it, I realized that plastic bag bans were not only making large manufacturers richer at the expense of the average person, but they are also harmful to the environment. It is puzzling how they were able to convince us that these bans were a good thing."
CodeMonkey Mike goes into some extreme detail in the video he released on YouTube. And he does a good job of giving all sides to the argument. While his video is about the harmful effects of bag bans, he does mention the few reasons why these laws might have come into existence. You can view his full video here: https://youtu.be/THQPnHmaNoM
