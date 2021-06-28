SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoderPad, the leading technical candidate assessment platform, announced today it has acquired AdaptiLab's machine learning and data science interviewing tools to further expand its best-in-class technical interviewing product suite.
Combined with CoderPad's intuitive paired programming environment, AdaptiLab's tools -- including a large library of interview questions for various data science and machine learning roles -- empower hiring managers to better assess candidates' technical merits as they build out highly capable data-oriented teams.
"Today every company is a tech company," said Amanda Richardson, CEO of CoderPad. "There is not one company that doesn't use data, leverage data science, or depend on developers in some capacity and they're all competing for that technical expertise in a very tight talent market."
She continued, "Hiring managers need exceptional interviewing tools to quickly, accurately and fairly assess exceptional talent -- and acquiring a leading solution from AdaptiLab is part of our intentional strategy to offer one robust option for all technical hiring needs, including the full spectrum of data roles."
"CoderPad is a powerhouse in the industry for technical interviewing," said James Wu, CEO of AdaptiLab. "We feel confident that with the addition of the AdaptiLab product, more companies will find it easy to identify top data science talent and grow their data workforce."
The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal builds on a period of sustained growth for CoderPad, including a growth funding round led by Summit Capital in 2020.
CoderPad is a simple yet powerful online technical assessment software that makes it easy to interview in the candidate's language of choice so hiring managers can quickly get a quality signal of an engineer's skills. We empower customers around the world to screen and interview best-in-class engineers with our comprehensive and flexible technology, responsive customer success team, and devotion to a great candidate experience. Headquartered in San Francisco, CoderPad serves over 1,700 customers and has hosted more than 2.5 million technical interviews in 30+ languages. Visit http://www.coderpad.io for more information.
