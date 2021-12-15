NEW YORK and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Digital Skills Training Company CodersTrust Global was co-founded in 2014 by global business leader Aziz Ahmad, a Bangladeshi American visionary and Ferdinand Kjærulff, a Danish Military Captain and Tech Entrepreneur, with a dream to bring digital skills to the mass population at an affordable cost.
CodersTrust Global has offices in 6 countries (Denmark, Sweden, Kosovo, Kenya, Bangladesh & USA), and has managed local and cross-country projects in 11 countries across Europe & Asia.
The trend towards a flexible, hybrid model of working, using technology to easily access projects is growing fast; and is forecasted to reach more than $1.3 trillion in 2021 (Forrester Research Aug. 2020). The global pandemic has accelerated this trend by proving it to be an efficient and cost-effective way of getting more things done. Businesses are choosing freelancers with digital skills to complement teams and deliver projects, while more and more individuals are choosing where, when and who they want to work for by offering their services independently.
"Being able to bring digital skills education to more people has always been my dream. Young people are the most precious asset in any country, and we can lift them out of poverty," said Aziz Ahmad, Chairman, CodersTrust.
"I am very excited to provide both companies a basis for future growth in a highly competitive marketplace. We wish our colleagues in CodersTrust the best success in their future endeavors," said Carsten Hjelde, Chairman of Acini Capital.
To ensure greater focus and to drive growth in line with the growing global demand for digital skills, the owners have agreed to separate the existing businesses into 2 companies, CodersTrust and Learnio. Each of them owned and led separately to grow the business in the key segments.
"With rebranding Coderstrust Global to Learnio, we embark on a journey to reach even more young people and provide them cutting edge digital and soft skills training, in order to help them become successful freelancers," said Mads Galsgaard, CEO of Learnio.
CodersTrust and Learnio share a common heritage and will continue to cooperate with each other as stand-alone companies with a shared vision of making global work more accessible for our youth.
