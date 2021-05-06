DERRY, N.H., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Once again, CoderZ has earned prestigious industry recognition, this time as a finalist in the Best Coding and Computational Thinking category for the SIIA Education Technology 2021 CODiE Awards program.
CoderZ is a powerful, self-paced virtual learning platform that is designed to teach students valuable principles of coding, robotics, and computational skills through the engaging and challenging context of robotics. As a cloud-based robotics and computer science program, CoderZ delivers four engaging courses for schools and districts to choose from – each uniquely developed to ignite students' passion for STEM concepts and provide authentic learning opportunities to increase interest and engagement.
"We are honored to be named a CODiE Award finalist this year," said Ido Yerushalmi, CEO of CoderZ. "The Education Technology categories are judged by working educators and administrators against specific category criteria, so it is gratifying to be recognized by industry leaders for product excellence and innovation. With the CoderZ suite of products, educators can ignite students' passion for STEM through robotics, coding, and computer science while fostering future-ready college and career skills."
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, financial information and digital content industries. CoderZ was honored as one of 152 finalists across the 42 education technology categories.
"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in Ed Tech," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year's finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience and importance of this important industry."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Education Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration June 23, 2021.
About CoderZ
CoderZ believes STEM education is essential for the future and should be universally available to all kids. So, we built an engaging virtual robotics platform that makes it easy for anyone to learn (and teach) the core subjects that bring STEM to life! Grounded in math, physics, and engineering, CoderZ trains students in grades four and up in computational thinking and technical ability. It challenges them with real-world problem-solving to develop a growth mindset. For a free trial visit: GoCoderz.com
