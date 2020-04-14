ATLANTA, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Codesigned announces the launch of an internal communications platform to support enterprise companies during the COVID-19 crisis, at no cost or commitment for the first year. Based on Codesigned's award-winning Microsoft SharePoint Enterprise Intranet, IntranetPro: Express Communications is a crisis and urgent communications platform that can be deployed in days. It is designed to enable organizations to effectively communicate with their workforce, regardless of where staff are physically located.
IntranetPro: Express Communications delivers a user-friendly homepage that is populated with easy-to-author news articles, a robust commenting protocol, and a critical organization-wide alerting system. Codesigned expanded on the most popular features of IntranetPro, the company's intranet solution with more than half a million users, to build IntranetPro: Express Communications. The result is a user-friendly, lightweight internal communications solution that facilitates connection, alignment and engagement across an organization during a crisis.
"We recognized the opportunity to shine a little bit of light during an urgent time of need and immediately jumped at the chance to help. As a company, we've worked tirelessly to develop this internal communications platform and implement it as fast as possible," explains Jake Weaver, CEO, Codesigned. "There is currently an unprecedented need from organizations that do not have a reliable internal communications platform in place, so we challenged ourselves to launch IntranetPro: Express Communications as rapidly as possible and provide it to organizations at no cost or commitment for a year. We're honored to be able to offer this rapid communication tool to help organizations stay connected during this uncertain time."
Designed for Communication Professionals
Deployed in a matter of days, IntranetPro: Express Communications delivers a news authoring tool and a workforce alert system to provide enterprise organizations with an engaging communications homepage and knowledge platform to support a remote workforce. IntranetPro: Express Communications includes rapid communication features for sharing and accessing news, information, alerts and applications, as well as user-friendly content authoring and search capabilities.
Codesigned In This Together
Codesigned is committed to supporting enterprise organizations during this crisis and has waived all fees and costs to provide IntranetPro: Express Communications free of charge and free of commitment for an entire year.
Codesigned is an Atlanta, GA based Microsoft SharePoint consulting firm comprised of designers, developers, and problem-solvers who strive to create wonderful things. From custom solutions for enterprise SharePoint infrastructure, to ready to deploy robust Intranets, such as IntranetPro by Codesigned (www.intranetpro.com), Codesigned works with clients big and small to keep organizations connected, engaged, and aligned. Codesigned serves outstanding industry-leading clients, such as: Cox Communications, Citizens Bank, Rheem, Tablots, Arby's, Allergen and Baystate Health, among others.
