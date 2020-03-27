AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new and exciting effort to inspire kids to learn to code, CodeWizardsHQ announces The Dragon Quest, a free coding challenge for kids ages 8-18. The Dragon Quest is a 21-day virtual event in which aspiring coders complete 21 levels of Python and JavaScript challenges with one final "Boss Level" question where participants write code. The 21 levels are a staircase to both continue to spark a passion for coding and reinforce skills that young coders have already learned.
The Dragon Quest, designed by Alex Van Winkel, a CodeWizardsHQ senior instructor, was inspired by Tolkien ideals creating a storyline in which kids become heroines and heroes by defeating a trespassing dragon while learning to code. To broaden the reach of this event, CodeWizardsHQ is partnering with homeschool education blogs, STEM nonprofits, and edtech leaders Terminal Two from Endless, Coder Bunnyz' and ChickTech.
"T2 games are entertaining coding games because they are made by gamers," said Virginia McArthur, Executive Producer, Endless. "Our games are the perfect companion to CodeWizardsHQ, as they keep students engaged with the core hacking and coding mechanics and reinforce the skills they have been taught." Winners of this challenge will receive free Steam Access codes and become Ambassadors to the Endless Mission.
As to the importance of coding, Samaira Mehta, Founder of CoderBunnyz, comments, "Coding is more than just lines and lines of letters and numbers. It is something that gives you a different mindset about problems, and that is what coding is: a simple way to solve problems." Samaira donated two games to amp up excitement through a giveaway.
Jey Iyempandi, Founder and CEO of CodeWizardsHQ underlines, "The best impetus for a student's success is the motivation and curiosity. We wanted to offer a kids coding challenge to spark curiosity amongst students globally. Without a doubt, this event will provide much-needed fun and an interactive reprieve at the right time!"
About CodeWizardsHQ
CodeWizardsHQ is the leading online coding school for kids and teens ages 8-18. We deliver the most fun and effective live, online coding classes that teach real programming languages like Python, Java, HTML/CSS, JavaScript, and more to give our students the programming knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in a digital world.
About Terminal Two, by Endless
Terminal Two (T2) is a collection of online coding games that guide students systematically through the invaluable first steps of learning to code. Targeting ages 10-15, our games start simple, only to unfold into more and more advanced concepts, each teaching a specific programming concept.
About CoderBunnyz, CoderMindz & Yes One Billion Kids Can Code
Coder Bunnyz is a coding board game that was created by Samaira Mehta. Coder Bunnyz is designed for 1-4 players ages 4 and older, and the difficulty scales up as players master game skills. Samaira has also developed an online curriculum with learning objectives that align with both CoderBunnyz and CoderMindz. "Yes One Billion Kids Can Code" is a non-profit organization with the mission to get all 1 billion kids into coding and computer science.
About ChickTech
ChickTech is a 501(c)3 US-based nonprofit dedicated to retaining women in the technology workforce and increasing the number of female- and nonbinary-identifying youth and adults pursuing tech-based careers.
For a full list of partners visit https://codewizardshq.com/challenge-partners
