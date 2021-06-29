NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeX Academy ("CodeX") today announced the close of $10 million in growth financing to drive the expansion of their tuition financing programs. The Tennessee-based company leverages scalable technology and a practitioner-designed curriculum to train software developers, an occupation slated to grow rapidly over the next decade. CodeX plans to increase access to their program through the use of Income Share Agreements, which will be available to students as a result of this capital infusion. These incentive-aligned financing products demonstrate the innovative ethos at CodeX and dedication to delivering exceptional student outcomes.
CodeX has partnered with Leif, the Tuition Finance Management Platform. Leif works with industry leading education providers who deliver exceptional outcomes to students across a variety of fields and arranged the financing for CodeX. Leif's outcomes-aligned tuition financing solutions include Income Share Agreements which help education providers maximize their program's growth and impact potential.
Phil Henry, co-founder of CodeX, commented: "Our mission is to transform students of all backgrounds into dynamic and highly skilled engineers and change lives. Ensuring our financing options are outcomes-aligned is essential to this mission. We chose to partner with Leif because they are the market's only full-service ISA Program Manager, enabling us to secure ISA financing and leverage their best-in-class technology to create a smooth experience for our students. Leif's expertise made designing, launching and financing our ISA program a frictionless experience for CodeX and all our students."
"Leif is committed to partnering with the best technical education providers and helping them maximize their impact by leveraging outcomes-aligned tuition financing in all its forms," remarked Jeffrey Groeber, Founder and CEO of Leif. "CodeX shares this vision and values delivering strong student outcomes. For this reason, we were thrilled by the opportunity to deepen our partnership with CodeX and increase access to their training."
About CodeX Academy:
CodeX Academy is a full-stack and front-end developer bootcamp in Nashville, TN. Founded in 2019, CodeX delivers an elite curriculum augmented by consistent mentorship from industry experts. Upon completion, each CodeX student is provided with internship and employment opportunities, allowing them to showcase their skills and gain valuable exposure to prominent technology companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.
About Leif:
Leif is a technology company dedicated to increasing access to quality and affordable education. The company has developed an end-to-end platform that enables the design, origination, and program management of Income Share Agreement programs. As the infrastructure layer that powers the incentive-aligned tuition finance ecosystem, Leif partners with schools to provide students with an outcomes-oriented form of education finance. Leif enjoys the benefit as the market leader based on the following core metrics:
- 20,000+ originations
- 200+ partner schools
- $400 million+ in arranged financing
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/codex-academy-secures-10-million-in-incentive-aligned-tuition-financing-capital-to-grow-income-share-agreement-program-301321458.html
SOURCE Leif