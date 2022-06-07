NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coding Bootcamp Market by End-user (individual learners and institutional learners), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), Mode of Delivery (full-time bootcamps and part-time bootcamps), and Language (Java, Python, .NET, Ruby, and others) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market value is set to grow by USD 772.04 million, progressing at a CAGR of 17% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in various countries in the region influenced governments to introduce emergency legislation, which led to the shutdown of schools, colleges, offices, and other business units. The closing of schools, colleges, and corporate offices led to the increasing e-learning process, including coding bootcamps. This fueled the growth of the overall e-learning market, which includes the global coding bootcamp market, in 2020.
Key Market Segmentation & Forecasts:
- Segmentation by End-user
The major contribution to the global coding bootcamp market is made by individual learners compared with institutional learners, as more number of individuals enroll in coding bootcamps. Another major factor catering to the growth of the market is the cost-effective nature of coding bootcamps. The typical cost of the coding boot camp ranges from $5,000 to $20,000, which is less when compared with the cost of enrolling in a professional degree course. This provides a cost-effective way in which learners can obtain programming skills without shelling out premium prices and get a high Return on Investment (ROI).
- Segmentation by Geography
41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for coding bootcamp in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe. The increasing number of student's enrolment along with the cost-effective nature of coding bootcamps will facilitate the coding bootcamp market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
The increase in student enrollments is one of the major factors driving coding bootcamp market size. Increased popularity and the rising adoption of coding bootcamps influence the number of students enrolling in bootcamps globally. Several benefits such as increasing affordability of coding bootcamps, increased adoption of online learning, and the rising demand for MOOCs encourages student enrollments. Coding bootcamps are witnessing steady enrollments in APAC and EMEA, and slow growth in the Americas, which further influences the demand for coding bootcamp vendors.
- Market Challenge
One of the major factors hindering the growth of the market is the increase in the number of institutions and universities that provide formal education, such as bachelor's and master's degrees in the field of Computer Science engineering. The number of enrollments in the higher education sector is increasing substantially, requiring colleges and universities to increase the number of classes. The non-acceptance of bootcamp qualified students by the employers in the majority of the emerging regions are further catering to the growth of the formal education sector, thereby suppressing the emergence of coding bootcamps in these regions. In addition, the unfamiliarity of bootcamps among students is further hindering the growth of bootcamps and fueling the growth of formal education-providing institutes. Thus, formal education is the biggest substitute for the growth of the global coding bootcamp market.
Key Companies of the Market:
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- 4Geeks Academy LLC
- Barcelona Code School
- Dataquest Labs Inc.
- Galvanize Inc.
- General Assembly Space Inc.
- Hash Map Labs Inc.
- Ironhack Inc.
- Makers Academy
- Thinkful Inc.
- Udacity Inc.
The coding bootcamp market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Coding Bootcamp Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 772.04 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.98
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
4Geeks Academy LLC, Barcelona Code School, Dataquest Labs Inc., Galvanize Inc., General Assembly Space Inc., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., Makers Academy, Thinkful Inc., and Udacity Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
