OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its equity crowdfund campaign, Tanoshi has donated 15 Tanoshi Scholar Computers to iFoster, a non-profit organization helping foster kids reach their fullest potential. As more funds are raised through the campaign, additional Tanoshi computers will be donated.
Only 21% of foster youth in urban areas have access to a computer at home and a dismal 5% of foster youth in rural settings have access, according to a report by University of Southern California professor Jeremy T. Goldbach. That gap was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The digital divide is not being closed (for foster kids) due to COVID," said Serita Cox, CEO and co-founder of iFoster. "K-12 kids received loaner devices, many of which must be returned."
By donating to iFoster, Tanoshi continues its previous work of putting over 600 computers, free of charge, into the hands of under-resourced children so they can learn computer skills such as coding as well as complete their homework assignments.
Cox, a former foster child, said foster children have it tough, often switching homes and schools frequently. When they change schools, their new school may not have loaners available. That further exacerbates the problem.
With access to a computer, 98% of foster youth reported using a computer on a daily or weekly basis. That results in improvements in academic performance, social connection and overall life satisfaction.
To maximize its impact, Tanoshi launched an equity crowdfund campaign in May. The company is seeking investments from the greater community in exchange for shares in the company. Anyone can be an investor in Tanoshi for as little as $249. To learn more, visit https://www.startengine.com/tanoshi.
---
About Tanoshi:
Tanoshi appeared on Shark Tank in 2020. Their Tanoshi Scholar Kids Computer was named 2021 Best Laptop for Elementary School Kids on ABC's Good Morning America.
Tanoshi believes every child deserves an equal opportunity to have access to an age-appropriate computer and develop skills that will be essential for future careers.
About iFoster:
iFoster is a national nonprofit that connects youth in the child welfare system with the resources they need to succeed. iFoster has built the largest and most inclusive online community of young people and organizations in foster care in all 50 states.
Media Contact
Sarah Brodersen, Tanoshi, 7609929113, sarah@teamchicexecs.com
SOURCE Tanoshi