SYDNEY, Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codisto, the award-winning developer of sales channel integrations for the world's leading ecommerce platforms, today announced an integration with Google for their Channel Cloud and Channel Cloud Plus solutions for Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Magento and Ecwid.
Codisto's Google integration provides real-time catalog sync with Google Merchant Center and automated Google Smart Shopping Campaign management allowing sellers to list products on the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, as well as promote products with Product Listing Ads to reach millions of new customers across Google's global network.
The new Google channel incorporates Codisto's ChannelCheck™ flow developed specifically for merchants to be Google-ready without having to leave their existing ecommerce platform. One-click tracking script deployment and site verification as well as automated creation of Google Merchant Center and Google Ads accounts are amongst the many innovations Codisto has developed to solve common problems that traditionally prevent sellers from taking full advantage of Google as a sales and marketing channel.
"Today's announcement is about bringing a greater depth of sales channels and increased opportunities to our merchants with the same ease-of-use and performance that has made Channel Cloud the leading Amazon and eBay solution." said Jonathan Pollard, Codisto CEO.
"Google is unique in the way it can provide a global reach and audience. With the Shopping tab and the 'Buy on Google' checkout experience, Google surfaces are quickly becoming one of the premier online shopping destinations and a valuable addition to any merchant's multichannel strategy. From today, our merchants can take full advantage of that opportunity directly from their existing platform and alongside our Amazon & eBay channels. It's all part of our ongoing commitment to providing smarter multichannel for merchants, directly from their existing ecommerce platforms".
Just like Channel Cloud's Amazon and eBay sales channels, the Google channel will provide full global support for all store currencies, automated listing creation and management, integrated order flow and full real-time sync between all connected channels.
About Codisto
Codisto is an Australian software company specialising in global sales channel integration software for ecommerce platforms. 'Channel Cloud' and 'Channel Cloud Plus' provide real-time multichannel selling capability directly from Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Magento and Ecwid for both SME and larger businesses.
