SYDNEY, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codisto, the award-winning developer of sales channel integrations for the world's leading ecommerce platforms, today announced a partnership with Kogan to deliver highly sought after marketplace integration with Kogan.com to Australian businesses through its enterprise solution, Channel Cloud Plus.
Channel Cloud Plus provides a seamless multichannel experience that meets the unique requirements of larger online sellers using solutions like Shopify Plus and BigCommerce Enterprise who are looking to automatically create sales channel listings and sync inventory and orders with the world's leading sales channels, directly from their existing platform. The integration with Kogan.com provides an easy way for sellers to quickly list and manage thousands of products and expand their reach to millions of purchase-ready Australian shoppers.
"Our focus over the last year has been helping online sellers take advantage of the upswell in ecommerce and provide them with more ways to reach the increasing number of shoppers looking to buy online," said Jonathan Pollard, Codisto CEO. "Today's announcement is part of our commitment to add local channel offerings for our Australian merchant base. Kogan.com is the premier homegrown shopping destination in Australia and an important addition to our supported channels."
Complementing the existing Amazon, eBay, Google and Walmart channels offered, Channel Cloud Plus merchants will now be able to reach millions of new customers quickly and easily on Kogan.com.
"At Kogan, we're dedicated to providing our sellers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service from sale to delivery," said Lazar Monin, Director of Marketplace at Kogan.com. "Partnering with Codisto and their Channel Cloud Plus solution makes it easier for sellers to launch and grow their sales with Kogan by taking the time and complexity out of multichannel management. It's a win for sellers and a win for our customers which means it's a win for Kogan," Mr Monin added.
About Codisto
Codisto is a software company specialising in sales channel integration software for ecommerce platforms. 'Channel Cloud' and 'Channel Cloud Plus' provide real-time multichannel selling capability directly from Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Magento and Ecwid for both SME and larger businesses.
For more information on Codisto and Channel Cloud Plus, visit codisto.com/channelcloudplus.
Peter Jeffery, Codisto, +1 8557944300, pjeffery@codisto.com
