SYDNEY, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codisto, the award-winning developer of sales channel integrations for the world's leading eCommerce platforms, have announced a partnership with Walmart that opens Walmart Marketplace to sellers through Codisto's Channel Cloud and Channel Cloud Plus solutions for Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Magento and Ecwid.
Starting today, approved sellers will be able to reach over 120 million monthly visitors on Walmart.com directly from their existing eCommerce platform with automated listing creation and management, integrated order flow and full real-time sync.
"Walmart is now the largest retailer with the second largest eCommerce business in the US. Last year, Walmart's Marketplace business had several quarters of triple-digit growth, which has drawn the attention of many merchants. We're excited that they will now have the opportunity to become part of that success story," said Jonathan Pollard, Codisto CEO. "We're excited to be partnering with Walmart to deliver this opportunity to sellers with the same ease-of-use and performance that has made Channel Cloud the leading multichannel solution. It's all part of our ongoing commitment to providing smarter multichannel for merchants, directly from their existing ecommerce platform."
"It's been a strategic priority for us to offer a wider and more competitive assortment of top-quality brands and products on Walmart.com," said Alicia Definis, Director of Marketplace Partnerships and Business Development at Walmart Marketplace. "We're committed to growing a powerful eCommerce marketplace both our sellers and customers can trust and depend on. That's why we're incredibly excited to partner with BigCommerce and integrators like Codisto, who make it easier for sellers to quickly list and manage their products on Walmart Marketplace."
The Walmart channel will provide automated listing creation and management, integrated order flow and real-time sync for prices, inventory and product details between all connected channels, with full support for all store currencies for eligible international merchants wishing to sell on Walmart.com.
Codisto is an Australian software company specializing in global sales channel integration software for ecommerce platforms. 'Channel Cloud' and 'Channel Cloud Plus' provide real-time multichannel selling capability directly from Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Magento and Ecwid for both SME and larger businesses.
