SYDNEY, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codisto today announced that it has been named the Customer Growth winner in the 2021 BigCommerce Partner Awards in the Americas for demonstrating the most revenue growth for BigCommerce merchants. Presented by BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, the annual awards program recognizes top-performing partners among BigCommerce's global network of more than 2,800 agency and technology partners for their exceptional work empowering BigCommerce merchants to build, innovate and grow their businesses.
"2021 was another great year in our ongoing partnership with BigCommerce, with the announcement of our exclusive free and discounted plans for all BigCommerce merchants and our elevation to Elite BigCommerce Partner status. We are grateful to BigCommerce for not only recognizing our hard work to deliver new growth opportunities to our customers, but also BigCommerce's ongoing commitment to bring these opportunities to their base. The energy BigCommerce has brought to our partnership as we enter 2022 has given us great pride and confidence as an Elite BigCommerce partner," said Luke Amery, Founder and CEO of Codisto.
The 2021 BigCommerce Partner Awards, now in its fourth year, feature 17 total categories across the Americas, APAC and EMEA regions whose applicants are evaluated by a panel of BigCommerce employees and executives. The awards recognized one winner for each category based on their accomplishments respective to the geographic region in which they operate.
"BigCommerce's open, best-of-breed partner ecosystem continues to differentiate our platform and deliver even greater innovation to an industry that has experienced both unprecedented challenges and breathtaking growth," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer at BigCommerce. "With that, this year's annual Partner Awards reflect the outstanding dedication our winners put forth into helping our merchants meet and beat customer expectations and thrive against market fluctuations. We are honored to have Codisto as our partner, and look forward to continued success together. Congratulations!"
To learn more about or join BigCommerce's premier ecosystem of agency and technology partners, visit BigCommerce.com/partners.
About Codisto
Established in 2011, Codisto leads the world in linking online sellers with buyers using the marketplaces Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Google.
Codisto enables sellers deploying the web platforms of Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Ecwid and Magento, to easily list their products to single or multiple marketplaces.
Currently Codisto is facilitating sales for its sellers (GMV) exceeding US$ 2 billion per annum.
Codisto Accreditation
- Member of Amazon Marketplace Developer Council
- Certified eBay Gold Solution Provider
- Walmart Certified Solution Provider
- Shopify Partner
- BigCommerce Elite Partner
- Google Partner
For further information: Luke Amery on (+61) 0438 457 789
Notice:
'Codisto' and 'On Technology' are trademarks of On Technology Pty Ltd (ACN: 126 286 691, a company registered in Australia) and may not be used without the prior specific, written permission of On Technology Pty Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit http://www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Peter Jeffery, Codisto, +1 8557944300, pjeffery@codisto.com
SOURCE Codisto