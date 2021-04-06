ATLANTA, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codoxo, a trusted provider of healthcare artificial intelligence solutions for healthcare payers and agencies, announced that it has been named to the Technology Association of Georgia's 2021 Top 10 Most Innovative Companies list. Winners were selected for demonstrating the highest degree of innovation, the broadest scope and financial impact of nominated innovations, and the greatest effect of such innovation in promoting Georgia's technology industry throughout the U.S. and globally.
Codoxo was nominated for its Healthcare Integrity Suite, built on the company's Forensic AI Platform, which analyzes claims data, detects suspicious activity that intentionally or unintentionally wastes money, and builds connections across data to deliver actionable insights for healthcare payers and agencies. It has been used by health plans across the country to identify hundreds of millions of dollars in savings and reduce false positives in fraud detection by 93 percent.
"We are thrilled to make TAG's Top 10 list and to have our team's hard work recognized as we strive to achieve our mission: making healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone by driving out fraud, waste, and abuse," stated Musheer Ahmed, Codoxo's Chief Executive Officer. "We congratulate our fellow winners on the list and look forward to accelerating the impact we can make in Georgia's technology industry and with our clients."
Codoxo will showcase its capabilities at the Georgia Technology Summit (GTS) April 28-29, which brings together more than 1,200 technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and academics as a forum for thought leadership and collaboration, new experiences, and helping to ignite industry growth. For additional information about the summit and Codoxo's capabilities, you can visit the Georgia Technology Summit page at https://georgiatechnologysummit.com/ or go directly to Codoxo's site at http://www.codoxo.com.
About Codoxo
Codoxo is the premier provider of artificial intelligence-driven applications that help healthcare companies and agencies identify and act to reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse. Codoxo's Healthcare Integrity Suite helps clients reduce risks and costs across network management, clinical care, provider education, payment integrity, and special investigation units. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our Forensic AI Platform, which uses a patented algorithm to identify problems and suspicious behavior earlier than traditional techniques. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit http://www.codoxo.com.
