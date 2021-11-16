ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codoxo, a trusted provider of healthcare artificial intelligence solutions for healthcare payers and agencies, will be presenting at the NHCAA Institute for Health Care Fraud Preventions's Annual Training Conference on Thursday, November 18 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Codoxo, a Platinum Sponsor for the virtual event, is thrilled to support one of the industry's most important healthcare anti-fraud events, as it serves to provide attendees training, industry trends, emerging schemes, and critical investigative skills.
Codoxo's Derik Ciccarelli, Healthcare Fraud Analyst will present "Detect the Undetected: Using AI & Data Analytics to Identify Previously Unknown FWA Schemes." The session will highlight the journey one non-profit health payer took to AI-based fraud detection and how they leveraged Codoxo's AI platform to identify and investigate previously unknown fraud schemes, including testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). Attendees will learn how this particular FWA scheme significantly impacted patient safety and created a projected risk exposure of over $2.2M over an 18-month period. Ciccarelli will provide practical insights into the data, codes, and analytics that helped to detect this outlier provider behavior and the investigation process that followed for rapid intervention.
"Codoxo is working very closely with its health payer and agency clients each day to execute some of the most innovative AI solutions available to the industry and we are pleased to share that story with NHCAA attendees and spotlight the stellar work of this special investigations unit," stated Musheer Ahmed, Codoxo's Chief Executive Officer.
Codoxo is a member of NHCAA and has a stated mission "To make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone." Through it's Forensic AI Platform and Healthcare Integrity Suite, it is disrupting the cost containment and payment integrity space by implementing the most innovative AI available to reduce fraud, waste, and abuse for health payers and agencies.
To find out more about Codoxo and its presence at the annual NHCAA Institute for Health Care Fraud Preventions's Annual Training Conference, please visit https://www.codoxo.com.
About Codoxo
Codoxo is the premier provider of artificial intelligence-driven applications that help healthcare companies and agencies identify and act to reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse. Codoxo's Healthcare Integrity Suite helps clients reduce risks and costs across network management, clinical care, provider education, payment integrity, and special investigation units. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our Forensic AI Platform, which uses a patented algorithm to identify problems and suspicious behavior earlier than traditional techniques. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit http://www.codoxo.com.
