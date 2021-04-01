MONTREAL, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coencorp, a leading fleet management solutions provider, elevates SFP Pointe Noire's fleet to a fully integrated fleet management platform that includes fuel management, GPS telematics, and driver behavior data capture for a productive and profitable operation.
SFP Pointe Noire is a key railway and port logistical hub that provides rail transportation and commodities handling for the natural resource industry on the north shore of the St.Lawrence River in Sept Iles, Quebec. Their fleet comprises of approximately 70 passenger vehicles, 30 heavy machinery and rail locomotives. The infrastructure includes 3 deep water ports, 34 kms of railroad lines and 500 Ha of industrial land which handle over 10 Mt of commodities annually. To service the fleet, SFP Pointe Noire has an extensive maintenance facility with 4 indoor fueling stations and an additional 5 fueling stations strategically positioned throughout their yard.
For this upgrade they were looking for much more than fuel management. The top priorities are maintenance management along with GPS telematics for asset tracking and analysis of driver behaviors. They wanted these three independent management processes to talk seamlessly with each other. After looking for a solution in the market they selected Coencorp to supply fleet fuel management and GPS telematics solutions.
Ali Tavassoli, President of Coencorp comments, "Our company is well known and respected for fleet fuel management. We faced some tough competition from several groups of technology providers. What won the order for us was the fully integrated solution Coencorp can provide for complex fleet management issues. SFP Pointe Noire appreciated the one platform for all three areas of fleet management along with the seamless integration with only one supplier and the value that it brings. Purchasing three separate solutions from three different companies did not make economical sense."
Coencorp will be providing fleet fuel management hardware, software, technical guidance and installation support.
Coencorp will also provide a mobile tanker system for fuel delivery to assets in the field, GPS tracking and historical trace of driver and equipment behavior with location data. The data will be used for equipment health monitoring, driving behaviors, geo-fencing features and many AI/BI features.
About Coencorp: Founded in 1991, Coencorp is a leading manufacturer of automated fleet and fuel management solutions. They design, develop, manufacture, market, and support sophisticated hardware/software systems that deliver efficient management of fleets of 100 or more vehicles. Their mission is to contribute to their valued clients' bottom line by reducing their highest operating expenses, namely labor cost, fuel consumption, and asset tracking & maintenance, through the intelligent use of Coencorp advanced automated hardware and software technologies.
Today, Coencorp systems are used globally in over 1,000 sites, managing over 500,000 vehicles in various public or private organizations, including but not limited to municipalities, public transits, national defense, oil & gas operators and companies, mining, construction, transportation, utilities, telecom, private fleets, and automobile dealerships.
