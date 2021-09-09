CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cambridge University Press & Assessment has acquired CogBooks, the pioneering online learning technology company and leader in adaptive courseware, as it looks to help shape the future of education in an increasingly digital, post-COVID world.
The move will put Cambridge at the forefront of adaptive learning by bringing its renowned teaching and learning content and global reach together with CogBooks' expertise in the field, its established platform and courseware.
The advanced adaptive capabilities of CogBooks' technology tailors the delivery of content to each learner based on their engagement with the course. As they complete assignments and assessments and indicate their level of confidence in a topic, CogBooks adapts and responds accordingly, recommending the course material needed to optimize learning at that precise moment. This highly personalised approach combines adaptive instruction with learner agency to substantially improve learner engagement and achievement.
Rod Smith, Managing Director of Education Publishing at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said: "The global trend towards more online learning has been dramatically accelerated by the pandemic. We need to help education institutions deliver high-quality learning flexibly, both in person and remotely, in ways that not only retain but enhance its effectiveness."
"Adaptive learning technology has a huge part to play, and when you combine that technology with world-leading educational content from Cambridge, the possibilities to support learners are really exciting, aligning perfectly with our mission to unlock people's potential with the best learning and research solutions."
Chris Bennett, Global Sales Director for Academic Publishing said: "This acquisition further strengthens our increased offering to undergraduates and supports our moves into online courses and into new areas of the curriculum."
In acquiring CogBooks, Cambridge University Press & Assessment will continue to advance CogBooks' existing partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), where in addition to a number of other general education courses, the company partnered to build Biospine, the world's first adaptive-learning biology degree program, funded in part by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Next Generation Courseware Challenge.
Cambridge University Press & Assessment plans to build on the relationship with ASU following the acquisition through additional content and courses, alongside developing new partnerships and opportunities. CogBooks' other partners and customers will also benefit from its acquisition by Cambridge, through an expansion of product offerings and partnership opportunities in the coming months.
Chris Bennett added: "The involvement of both the Gates Foundation and ASU is testimony to the strength and reputation of CogBooks' team and its tried and tested technology. We believe they are a natural fit for Cambridge and will allow us to deliver our world-beating content in powerful new ways, providing an end-to-end higher education experience, from leaving school through to post-graduate study and research."
Jim Thompson, CEO of CogBooks, said: "We founded CogBooks with a vision of applying rigorous research and cognitive science to the development of learning technology in order to improve equity in education. Since then, we've experienced a remarkable surge in demand for our adaptive learning technology. I'm immensely proud of our employees in their ability to execute on our vision with cutting edge adaptive courseware design, and am grateful to our investors who have supported us on this journey."
"We're honored to become a part of Cambridge University Press & Assessment, one of education's greatest global companies. I look forward to combining our innovative learning technology with their award-winning academic content."
About Cambridge University Press & Assessment:
Cambridge University Press & Assessment unlocks the potential of millions of people worldwide. It provides world-leading academic research, learning and assessment globally, backed by the first-class teaching and research departments of the University of Cambridge. Find out more at cambridge.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.
About CogBooks:
CogBooks is a learning technology company that has been partnering with educational institutions, associations and companies to deliver quality, innovative, personalized and adaptive learning curricula since 2005. More than 200,000 learners worldwide have benefited from the use of CogBooks' technology or courseware products. CogBooks' mission is to expand access to education and improve course and learner outcomes at an affordable cost. The company delivers a transformative positive impact on teaching and learning outcomes by applying science-based methods to education, particularly online or hybrid learning modalities. CogBooks has been recognized for its innovative approach by many organizations, including receiving a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop adaptive courseware for colleges as part of the Next Generation Courseware Challenge.
