Financial and Business Highlights
- Cogent approved an increase of $0.025 per share to its regular quarterly dividend for a total of $0.705 per share for Q3 2020 as compared to $0.68 per share for Q2 2020 – Cogent's thirty-second consecutive quarterly dividend increase and a greater increase than the $0.02 per share increase in Q2 2020.
- The Q3 2020 $0.705 dividend per share represents an annual increase of 13.7% from the dividend per share of $0.62 for Q3 2019.
- Service revenue, on a constant currency basis, increased by 0.2% from Q1 2020 to Q2 2020 and increased from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020 by 5.1%.
- Service revenue increased by 0.1% from Q1 2020 to Q2 2020 and increased from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020 by 4.6%.
- GAAP gross profit increased by 11.3% from Q2 2019 to $67.2 million for Q2 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 8.4% from Q2 2019 to $87.4 million for Q2 2020.
- GAAP gross margin increased by 290 basis points from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020 to 47.7%. Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 220 basis points from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020 to 62.0%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 45.2% from Q1 2020 to $41.3 million for Q2 2020 and increased by 1.7% from Q2 2019.
- EBITDA increased by 5.9% from Q1 2020 to $53.3 million for Q2 2020 and increased by 13.3% from Q2 2019.
- EBITDA margin increased by 200 basis points from Q1 2020 to 37.8% for Q2 2020 and increased by 290 basis points from Q2 2019.
- Cogent issued €215 million of Senior Euro Notes due in 2024 in June for net proceeds of $240.3 million. The net proceeds were used to redeem and extinguish its $189.2 million of Senior Notes due in 2021 at par and to provide cash for general corporate purposes including to dividend cash from its operating companies to Cogent Holdings, Inc.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) ("Cogent") today announced service revenue of $141.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 0.1% from the three months ended March 31, 2020 and an increase of 4.6% from the three months ended June 30, 2019. Foreign exchange negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended March 31, 2020 to the three months ended June 30, 2020 by $0.2 million and negatively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the three months ended June 30, 2020 by $0.7 million. On a constant currency basis, service revenue grew by 0.2% from the three months ended March 31, 2020 to the three months ended June 30, 2020 and grew by 5.1% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, recorded on a gross basis and included in service revenue and cost of network operations expense were $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
On-net service is provided to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to Cogent's network by Cogent facilities. On-net revenue was $103.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020; an increase of 0.3% from the three months ended March 31, 2020 and an increase of 6.5% over the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Off-net customers are located in buildings directly connected to Cogent's network using other carriers' facilities and services to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to Cogent's network. Off-net revenue was $37.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020; a decrease of 0.7% over the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 0.4% over the three months ended June 30, 2019.
GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. GAAP gross profit increased by 11.3% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $67.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and increased by 2.6% from the three months ended March 31, 2020. GAAP gross margin was 47.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, 44.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 46.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, recorded on a gross basis and included in service revenue and cost of network operations expense were $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 8.4% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $87.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and increased by 2.5% from the three months ended March 31, 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 62.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, 59.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 60.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 1.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $41.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and increased by 45.2% from the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 13.3% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $53.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and increased by 5.9% from the three months ended March 31, 2020. EBITDA margin was 37.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, 34.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 35.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
EBITDA, as adjusted, increased by 13.2% from the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $53.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and increased by 6.2% from the three months ended March 31, 2020. EBITDA, as adjusted, margin was 38.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, 35.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 35.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Basic net income per share was $0.19 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, $0.16 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $0.20 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Diluted net income per share was $0.18 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, $0.16 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $0.20 for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Unrealized foreign exchange (losses) gains on Cogent's 2024 Senior Euro Notes were $(3.4) million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Cogent realized a $2.5 million foreign exchange gain related to the issuance of its €215 million of 2024 Senior Euro Notes in the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Total customer connections increased by 4.8% from June 30, 2019 to 88,112 as of June 30, 2020 and increased by 1.0% from March 31, 2020. On-net customer connections increased by 4.8% from June 30, 2019 to 75,927 as of June 30, 2020 and increased by 1.0% from March 31, 2020. Off-net customer connections increased by 4.6% from June 30, 2019 to 11,846 as of June 30, 2020 and increased by 1.1% from March 31, 2020.
The number of on-net buildings increased by 117 buildings from June 30, 2019 to 2,854 on-net buildings as of June 30, 2020 and increased by 31 on-net buildings from March 31, 2020.
Quarterly Dividend Increase Approved
On August 5, 2020, the Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.705 per common share payable on September 4, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 21, 2020. This third quarter 2020 regular dividend represents a 3.7% increase of $0.025 per share from the second quarter 2020 regular dividend of $0.68 per share and an annual increase of 13.7% from the Q3 2019 dividend of $0.62 per share.
The payment of any future dividends and any other returns of capital will be at the discretion of the Board and may be reduced, eliminated or increased and will be dependent upon Cogent's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, limitations under Cogent's debt indenture agreements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.
Impact of COVID-19
Cogent continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying responses by governments around the world. Cogent's entire workforce continues to work remotely with dedication. During the second quarter of 2020, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Cogent's business remained limited. Cogent experienced a decrease in sales productivity, particularly in sales to its corporate customers. Traffic on the Cogent network continued to grow at an accelerated rate compared to Cogent's historical growth rates. However, the traffic growth rate for the second quarter of 2020 was slower than the traffic growth rate at the end of the first quarter of 2020.
The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government restrictions on Cogent's business is unknown as a significant amount of uncertainty and volatility remains. Cogent does not know the scope and duration of the pandemic, what actions governments may take in the future in response to the pandemic and what the impact will be on the economies of the world. While Cogent's workforce is working remotely, Cogent provides no assurance that this will be sufficient to protect its workforce or its key employees. Moreover, Cogent's results of operations may be adversely affected in the future as the pandemic and the related government restrictions continue. Cogent may also experience slowdowns in new customer orders, find it difficult to collect from customers who are experiencing financial distress, encounter difficulties accessing the buildings and locations where Cogent installs new services and serves existing customers, or have difficulties procuring, shipping or installing necessary equipment on its network. Cogent may also find that its largest customer base, which is served primarily in its multi-tenant office buildings, may be adversely affected by falling demand for commercial office space in central business districts as companies located in these buildings elect not to return to their office space either on a temporary or even permanent basis. In addition, Cogent's corporate customer base may reduce their overall number of locations due to adverse economic conditions or new working configurations which may adversely affect Cogent's number of corporate connections and service revenues. As a result, the global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may have prolonged effects that impact Cogent's business well into the future. These and other risks will be described in more detail in Cogent's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and are set forth in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in over 200 markets globally.
Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Metric ($ in 000's, except share and per share data) – unaudited
On-Net revenue
$97,183
$97,472
$99,416
$102,683
$103,457
$103,800
% Change from previous Qtr.
1.9%
0.3%
2.0%
3.3%
0.8%
0.3%
Off-Net revenue
$36,843
$37,191
$37,418
$37,479
$37,321
$37,044
% Change from previous Qtr.
0.8%
0.9%
0.6%
0.2%
-0.4%
-0.7%
Non-Core revenue (1)
$111
$126
$108
$130
$137
$146
% Change from previous Qtr.
-24.5%
13.5%
-14.3%
20.4%
5.4%
6.6%
Service revenue – total
$134,137
$134,789
$136,942
$140,292
$140,915
$140,990
% Change from previous Qtr.
1.6%
0.5%
1.6%
2.4%
0.4%
0.1%
Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – sequential quarters (6)
1.7%
0.7%
1.7%
2.5%
0.6%
0.2%
Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – year over year quarters (6)
5.8%
5.4%
6.0%
6.8%
5.6%
5.1%
Excise Taxes included in service revenue
$3,391
$3,191
$3,998
$4,334
$3,743
$3,298
% Change from previous Qtr.
4.9%
-5.9%
25.3%
8.4%
-13.6%
-11.9%
Network operations expenses (2)
$53,970
$54,181
$54,971
$55,684
$55,669
$53,581
% Change from previous Qtr.
-2.6%
0.4%
1.5%
1.3%
-%
-3.8%
GAAP gross profit (3)
$59,724
$60,403
$61,683
$64,300
$65,486
$67,208
% Change from previous Qtr.
7.7%
1.1%
2.1%
4.2%
1.8%
2.6%
GAAP gross margin (3)
44.5%
44.8%
45.0%
45.8%
46.5%
47.7%
Non-GAAP gross profit (4) (6)
$80,167
$80,608
$81,971
$84,608
$85,246
$87,409
% Change from previous Qtr.
4.6%
0.6%
1.7%
3.2%
0.8%
2.5%
Non-GAAP gross margin (4) (6)
59.8%
59.8%
59.9%
60.3%
60.5%
62.0%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (5)
$32,568
$33,503
$31,456
$31,884
$34,852
$34,061
% Change from previous Qtr.
12.2%
2.9%
-6.1%
1.4%
9.3%
-2.3%
Depreciation and amortization expense
$20,263
$19,979
$20,006
$20,002
$19,508
$19,896
% Change from previous Qtr.
-3.3%
-1.4%
0.1%
-%
-2.5%
2.0%
Equity-based compensation expense
$3,434
$5,289
$4,797
$4,940
$5,075
$6,083
% Change from previous Qtr.
-22.1%
54.0%
-9.3%
3.0%
2.7%
19.9%
Operating income
$24,400
$22,022
$25,799
$28,033
$25,850
$27,574
% Change from previous Qtr.
9.4%
-9.7%
17.2%
8.7%
-7.8%
6.7%
Interest expense
$13,456
$13,595
$15,191
$15,211
$15,220
$15,499
% Change from previous Qtr.
-0.4%
1.0%
11.7%
0.1%
0.1%
1.8%
Net income
$9,217
$7,136
$13,701
$7,465
$9,227
$8,564
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on 2024 euro notes
$-
$177
$6,128
$(4,032)
$2,908
$(873)
Basic net income per common share
$0.20
$0.16
$0.30
$0.16
$0.20
$0.19
Diluted net income per common share
$0.20
$0.16
$0.30
$0.16
$0.20
$0.18
Weighted average common shares – basic
45,223,157
45,354,327
45,438,656
45,553,727
45,658,565
45,754,880
% Change from previous Qtr.
-0.1%
0.3%
0.2%
0.3%
0.2%
0.2%
Weighted average common shares – diluted
45,644,236
45,912,291
46,019,691
46,145,970
46,391,066
46,686,665
% Change from previous Qtr.
-0.3%
0.6%
0.2%
0.3%
0.5%
0.6%
EBITDA (6)
$47,561
$47,105
$50,515
$52,724
$50,394
$53,348
% Change from previous Qtr.
-%
-1.0%
7.2%
4.4%
-4.4%
5.9%
EBITDA margin
35.5%
34.9%
36.9%
37.6%
35.8%
37.8%
Gains on asset related transactions
$536
$185
$87
$251
$39
$205
EBITDA, as adjusted (6)
$48,097
$47,290
$50,602
$52,975
$50,433
$53,553
% Change from previous Qtr.
0.9%
-1.7%
7.0%
4.7%
-4.8%
6.2%
EBITDA, as adjusted, margin
35.9%
35.1%
37.0%
37.8%
35.8%
38.0%
Net cash provided by operating activities
$28,637
$40,632
$33,443
$46,097
$28,458
$41,311
% Change from previous Qtr.
-29.7%
41.9%
-17.7%
37.8%
-38.3%
45.2%
Capital expenditures
$13,288
$11,720
$12,051
$9,899
$12,866
$13,930
% Change from previous Qtr.
21.5%
-11.8%
2.8%
-17.9%
30.0%
8.3%
Principal payments of capital (finance) lease obligations
$3,030
$1,976
$2,029
$2,056
$6,167
$3,716
% Change from previous Qtr.
42.4%
-34.8%
2.7%
1.3%
200.0%
-39.7%
Dividends paid
$26,565
$27,741
$28,565
$29,776
$30,557
$31,738
Purchases of common stock
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$-
Gross Leverage Ratio
4.28
5.08
4.97
4.86
4.78
5.08
Net Leverage Ratio
2.92
2.93
2.92
2.86
2.92
3.07
Customer Connections – end of period
On-Net
71,066
72,415
73,870
74,554
75,163
75,927
% Change from previous Qtr.
3.3%
1.9%
2.0%
0.9%
0.8%
1.0%
Off-Net
11,138
11,321
11,503
11,660
11,721
11,846
% Change from previous Qtr.
1.5%
1.6%
1.6%
1.4%
0.5%
1.1%
Non-Core (1)
318
318
319
325
329
339
% Change from previous Qtr.
-12.2%
-%
-0.3%
1.9%
1.2%
3.0%
Total customer connections
82,522
84,054
85,692
86,539
87,213
88,112
% Change from previous Qtr.
3.0%
1.9%
1.9%
1.0%
0.8%
1.0%
On-Net Buildings – end of period
Multi-Tenant office buildings
1,746
1,751
1,757
1,767
1,769
1,771
Carrier neutral data center buildings
908
933
960
980
1,000
1,029
Cogent data centers
52
53
54
54
54
54
Total on-net buildings
2,706
2,737
2,771
2,801
2,823
2,854
Square feet – multi-tenant office buildings – on-net
949,486,923
951,031,709
954,013,024
957,173,183
961,154,384
962,049,183
Network – end of period
Intercity route miles
57,426
57,426
57,426
57,600
58,009
58,009
Metro fiber miles
33,664
34,163
34,985
35,526
36,079
36,438
Connected networks – AS's
6,668
6,762
6,844
6,954
7,042
7,133
Headcount – end of period
Sales force – quota bearing
501
519
530
548
542
572
Sales force - total
639
656
667
686
684
716
Total employees
997
1,026
1,036
1,055
1,052
1,083
Sales rep productivity – units per full time equivalent sales rep ("FTE") per month
5.1
4.9
4.4
4.1
4.5
4.0
FTE – sales reps
464
478
488
502
522
533
(1)
Consists of legacy services of companies whose assets or businesses were acquired by Cogent, primarily including voice services (only provided in Toronto, Canada).
(2)
Network operations expense excludes equity-based compensation expense of $180, $226, $282, $306, $252 and $305 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2019 through June 30, 2020, respectively. Network operations expense includes excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees of $3,391, $3,191, $3,998, $4,334, $3,743 and $3,298 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2019 through June 30, 2020, respectively.
(3)
GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.
(4)
Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit margin are relevant metrics to provide investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin available to the company after network service costs, in essence a measure of the efficiency of the Company's network.
(5)
Excludes equity-based compensation expense of $3,254, $5,063, $4,515, $4,634, $4,823 and $5,778 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2019 through June 30, 2020, respectively.
(6)
See Schedules of Non-GAAP measures below for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures.
Schedules of Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and EBITDA, as adjusted
EBITDA represents net cash flows provided by operating activities plus changes in operating assets and liabilities, cash interest expense and cash income tax expense. Management believes the most directly comparable measure to EBITDA calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company also believes that EBITDA is a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of issuers. EBITDA, as adjusted, represents EBITDA plus net gains (losses) on asset related transactions.
The Company believes that EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are useful measures of its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand its business. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are not recognized terms under GAAP and accordingly, should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under GAAP, but rather as a supplemental measure to GAAP. For example, these metrics are not intended to reflect the Company's free cash flow, as it does not consider certain current or future cash requirements, such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and changes in working capital needs, interest expenses and debt service requirements. The Company's calculations of these metrics may also differ from the calculations performed by its competitors and other companies and as such, its utility as a comparative measure is limited.
EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the table below.
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2020
Q2
2020
($ in 000's) – unaudited
Net cash provided by operating activities
$28,637
$40,632
$33,443
$46,097
$28,458
$41,311
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
6,727
(5,729)
3,785
(6,557)
5,325
$(3,232)
Cash interest expense and income tax expense
12,197
12,202
13,287
13,184
16,611
15,269
EBITDA
$47,561
$47,105
$50,515
$52,724
$50,394
$53,348
PLUS: Gains on asset related transactions
536
185
87
251
39
205
EBITDA, as adjusted
$48,097
$47,290
$50,602
$52,975
$50,433
$53,553
EBITDA margin
35.5%
34.9%
36.9%
37.6%
35.8%
37.8%
EBITDA, as adjusted, margin
35.9%
35.1%
37.0%
37.8%
35.8%
38.0%
Constant currency revenue is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.
Constant currency impact on revenue changes – sequential periods
($ in 000's) – unaudited
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Service revenue, as reported – current period
$134,137
$134,789
$136,942
$140,292
$140,915
$140,990
Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue
135
260
176
88
184
202
Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (1)
$134,272
$135,049
$137,118
$140,380
$141,099
$141,192
Service revenue, as reported – prior sequential period
$132,049
$134,137
$134,789
$136,942
$140,292
$140,915
Constant currency increase
$2,223
$912
$2,329
$3,438
$807
$277
Constant currency percent increase
1.7%
0.7%
1.7%
2.5%
0.6%
0.2%
(1)
Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.
Constant currency impact on revenue changes – prior year periods
($ in 000's) – unaudited
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Service revenue, as reported – current period
$134,137
$134,789
$136,942
$140,292
$140,915
$140,990
Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue
2,078
1,505
1,058
683
746
674
Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (2)
$136,215
$136,294
$138,000
$140,975
$141,661
$141,664
Service revenue, as reported – prior year period
$128,706
$129,296
$130,139
$132,049
$134,137
$134,789
Constant currency increase
$7,509
$6,998
$7,861
$8,926
$7,524
$6,875
Percent increase
5.8%
5.4%
6.0%
6.8%
5.6%
5.1%
(2)
Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable prior year period. The Company believes that disclosing year over year revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.
Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin
Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are reconciled to GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin in the table below.
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
($ in 000's) – unaudited
Service revenue total
$134,137
$134,789
$136,942
$140,292
$140,915
$140,990
Minus - Network operations expense including equity-based compensation and including depreciation and amortization expense
74,413
74,386
75,259
75,992
75,429
73,782
GAAP Gross Profit (1)
$59,724
$60,403
$61,683
$64,300
$65,486
$67,208
Plus - Equity-based compensation – network operations expense
180
226
282
306
252
305
Plus – Depreciation and amortization expense
20,263
19,979
20,006
20,002
19,508
19,896
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2)
$80,167
$80,608
$81,971
$84,608
$85,246
$87,409
GAAP Gross Margin (1)
44.5%
44.8%
45.0%
45.8%
46.5%
47.7%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2)
59.8%
59.8%
59.9%
60.3%
60.5%
62.0%
(1)
GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.
(2)
Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant metrics to provide to investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin and amount available to the Company after network service costs, in essence these are measures of the efficiency of the Company's network.
Gross and Net Leverage Ratios
Gross leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Cogent's gross leverage ratio and net leverage ratio are shown below.
($ in 000's) – unaudited
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Cash and cash equivalents
$375,116
$417,026
Debt
Capital (finance) leases – current portion
8,268
14,734
Capital (finance) leases – long term
159,678
189,044
Senior unsecured notes
189,225
-
Senior secured notes
445,000
445,000
Senior unsecured euro 2024 notes
148,507
393,011
Note payable
12,264
12,831
Total debt
962,942
1,054,620
Total net debt
587,826
637,594
Trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted
201,300
207,563
Gross leverage ratio
4.78
5.08
Net leverage ratio
2.92
3.07
Cogent's SEC filings are available online via the Investor Relations section of www.cogentco.com or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
June 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
417,026
$
399,422
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,115 and $1,771, respectively
40,560
40,484
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
39,530
35,822
Total current assets
497,116
475,728
Property and equipment, net
406,747
368,929
Right-of-use leased assets
87,697
73,460
Deposits and other assets
13,841
14,007
Total assets
$
1,005,401
$
932,124
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
12,171
$
11,075
Accrued and other current liabilities
52,492
51,301
Installment payment agreement, current portion, net of discounts of $291 and $350, respectively
9,374
9,063
Current maturities, operating lease liabilities
11,292
10,101
Current maturities, finance lease obligations
14,734
8,154
Total current liabilities
100,063
89,694
Senior secured 2022 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,480 and $1,897,
444,287
444,088
Senior unsecured 2024 Euro notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $3,365 and $1,410,
388,463
150,001
Senior unsecured 2021 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $857
—
188,368
Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities
99,151
86,690
Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities
189,044
161,635
Other long term liabilities
19,943
15,327
Total liabilities
1,240,951
1,135,803
Commitments and contingencies:
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 47,279,201 and 46,840,434
shares issued and outstanding, respectively
47
47
Additional paid-in capital
506,391
493,178
Accumulated other comprehensive income — foreign currency translation
(12,906)
(12,326)
Accumulated deficit
(729,082)
(684,578)
Total stockholders' deficit
(235,550)
(203,679)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
1,005,401
$
932,124
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months
Three Months
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Service revenue
$
140,990
$
134,789
Operating expenses:
Network operations (including $305 and $226 of equity-based compensation expense,
respectively, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
53,886
54,407
Selling, general, and administrative (including $5,778 and $5,063 of equity-based compensation
expense, respectively)
39,839
38,566
Depreciation and amortization
19,896
19,979
Total operating expenses
113,621
112,952
Gains on equipment transactions
205
185
Operating income
27,574
22,022
Interest expense
(15,499)
(13,595)
Realized foreign exchange gain on issuance on 2024 Euro Notes
2,547
—
Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain on 2024 Euro Notes
(3,420)
177
Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption – 2021 Notes
(638)
—
Interest income and other, net
735
1,576
Income before income taxes
11,299
10,180
Income tax provision
(2,735)
(3,044)
Net income
$
8,564
$
7,136
Comprehensive income:
Net income
$
8,564
$
7,136
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,913
1,786
Comprehensive income
$
11,477
$
8,922
Net income per common share:
Basic net income per common share
$
0.19
$
0.16
Diluted net income per common share
$
0.18
$
0.16
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.68
$
0.60
Weighted-average common shares - basic
45,754,880
45,354,327
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
46,686,665
45,912,291
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
Six Months
Six Months
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Service revenue
$
281,904
$
268,930
Operating expenses:
Network operations (including $557 and $406 of equity-based compensation expense,
respectively, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
109,806
108,557
Selling, general, and administrative (including $10,600 and $8,318 of equity-based compensation
expense, respectively)
79,513
74,427
Depreciation and amortization
39,402
40,240
Total operating expenses
228,721
223,224
Gains on equipment transactions
244
721
Operating income
53,427
46,427
Interest expense
(30,720)
(27,051)
Realized foreign exchange gain on issuance of 2024 Euro Notes
2,547
—
Unrealized (loss) gain on foreign exchange on 2024 Euro Notes
(512)
177
Interest income and other, net
28
3,395
Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption- 2021 Notes
(638)
—
Income before income taxes
24,132
22,948
Income tax provision
(6,341)
(6,595)
Net income
$
17,791
$
16,353
Comprehensive income:
Net income
$
17,791
$
16,353
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(580)
(39)
Comprehensive income
$
17,211
$
16,314
Net income per common share:
Basic net income per common share
$
0.39
$
0.36
Diluted net income per common share
$
0.38
$
0.36
Dividends declared per common share
$
1.34
$
1.18
Weighted-average common shares - basic
45,760,302
45,349,397
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
46,592,445
45,838,918
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three months
Three months
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
8,564
$
7,136
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
19,896
19,977
Amortization of debt costs, discounts and premiums
453
428
Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)
6,083
5,290
Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption – 2021 Notes
638
—
Unrealized losses (gains) on foreign exchange
3,383
(177)
Realized foreign exchange gain on issuance of 2024 Notes
(2,547)
—
Gains - equipment transactions and other, net
(448)
(76)
Deferred income taxes
1,814
2,259
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
2,697
(1,259)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
628
(360)
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities
453
7,866
Deposits and other assets
(303)
(452)
Net cash provided by operating activities
41,311
40,632
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(13,930)
(11,720)
Net cash used in investing activities
(13,930)
(11,720)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(31,738)
(27,741)
Redemption and extinguishment of 2021 Notes
(189,225)
—
Net proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured 2024 Euro Notes - net of debt costs of $2,137 and $1,556, respectively
240,285
152,128
Principal payments on installment payment agreement
(2,562)
(2,387)
Principal payments of finance lease obligations
(3,716)
(1,976)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
271
746
Net cash provided by financing activities
13,315
120,770
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash
1,214
459
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
41,910
150,141
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
375,116
259,138
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
417,026
$
409,279
COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
Six months
Six months
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
17,791
$
16,353
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
39,402
40,240
Amortization of debt costs, discounts and premiums
930
842
Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)
11,157
8,724
Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption – 2021 Notes
638
—
Unrealized losses (gains) on foreign exchange
479
(177)
Realized foreign exchange gain on issuance of 2024 Notes
(2,547)
—
Gains - equipment transactions and other, net
(902)
(307)
Deferred income taxes
4,253
4,831
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(93)
1,005
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,465)
(3,547)
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities
1,523
5,088
Deposits and other assets
(397)
(3,783)
Net cash provided by operating activities
69,769
69,269
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(26,796)
(25,008)
Net cash used in investing activities
(26,796)
(25,008)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(62,295)
(54,306)
Redemption and extinguishment of 2021 Notes
(189,225)
—
Net proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured 2024 Euro Notes - net of debt costs of $2,137 and $1,556, respectively
240,285
152,128
Principal payments on installment payment agreement
(5,128)
(4,774)
Principal payments of finance lease obligations
(9,883)
(5,006)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
989
919
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(25,257)
88,961
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash
(112)
(36)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
17,604
133,186
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
399,422
276,093
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
417,026
$
409,279
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995