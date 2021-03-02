DALLAS, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognitive Contractor, the AI sales and marketing technology company that predicts contractors' future customers and increases close rates with data-driven solutions, launches an education initiative at the Virtual International Roofing Expo 2021. The company's CEO, Josey Parks, will present a 60-minute session that teaches contractors how to strengthen their sales teams and grow their revenue by leveraging data and technology.
"It's essential for contractors to understand the value of adopting a data-driven approach—whether they use Cognitive Contractor or not. Companies of all sizes can benefit from leveraging data and technology to target the right prospects and stop wasting time and money on leads that will never convert for them. My session will cover the concepts behind what we do and how contractors can implement these approaches in their own companies. My goal is for every business owner to walk away from this discussion with a clear understanding and actionable goals that they can immediately implement."
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet directly with Senior Vice President, Cody Howell, and VP of Business Development, Jason Moore, via live video conference to get their questions answered in real-time. "As a new technology for contractors, part of our job is to educate the industry on the role that data and technology play in their ability to understand their customers and sell better than ever before. We expect many companies have questions about the data-driven sales method. So, this is an excellent opportunity to speak one-on-one and get those questions answered," says Cody.
About Cognitive Contractor
Cognitive Contractor is dedicated to advancing the contractor industry by applying data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to common sales and marketing challenges. Their end-to-end solution predicts high-value leads, delivers pre-set appointments through targeted multi-channel marketing campaigns, and trains canvassing teams on new strategies to turn data into dollars. http://www.cognitivecontractor.com
Media Contact
Melis Steiner, Cognitive Contractor, +1 (808) 341-7801, melis@cognitivecontractor.com
SOURCE Cognitive Contractor