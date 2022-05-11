ZAC Cognition-based Explainable-AI (Cognitive XAI) algorithms have many substantial advantages over other AI/ ML algorithms in the industry and academia, including the industry’s state-of-the-art, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNet. The ZAC capabilities/ results have already been demonstrated on the projects for the US Air Force and Bosch/ BSH, for the detailed complex 3D image/ object recognition from any view angle. (All values in the table are typical/ approximate.)