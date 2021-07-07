POTOMAC, Md., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAI) software startup, has made AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthroughs: ZAC has achieved 3D Image Recognition using only a few training samples, and using only an average laptop with low power CPU, for both training and recognition, for the US Air Force (USAF). This is in sharp contrast to the other algorithms in industry that require thousands to billions of samples, being trained on large GPU servers. "ZAC requires much less computing power and much less electrical power to run, which is great for mobile and edge computing, as well as environment, with less Carbon footprint," emphasized Dr. Saied Tadayon, CTO of ZAC.
ZAC is the first to demonstrate the novel and superior algorithms Cognition-based Explainable-AI (XAI), where various attributes and details of 3D (three dimensional) objects are recognized from any view or angle. "You cannot do this task with the other algorithms, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNets, even with an extremely large number of training samples, on GPU servers. That's basically hitting the limitations of CNNs or Neural Nets, which all other companies are using now," said Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC.
Some applications are: autonomous vehicles, e-commerce, ad network, medical, satellite/ aerial imaging, and smart homes/ appliances.
ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 11 issued US patents.
ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer, who got his PhD from Cornell at age 23.
ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Vice Provost of Research, Caltech), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Sr. Vice Provost of Research, Cornell), Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and US Army Science Board member), and Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK, and National Medal of Technology and Innovation, awarded at the White House). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley ("Father of Fuzzy Logic", co-inventor of Z-Transform, and AI Hall-of-Fame inductee) is also one of ZAC inventors.
