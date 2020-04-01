TEANECK, N.J., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced an initial $10 million philanthropic commitment to support communities around the world in addressing the immediate and long-term impacts of COVID-19. Cognizant and its U.S. and India-based foundations will provide critical resources to strengthen public health systems, education and workforce institutions, and the economic outlook of communities worldwide.
Funds will support:
- Global response efforts, including healthcare and humanitarian relief through the World Health Organization's "COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund" and GlobalGiving's "Coronavirus Relief Fund";
- Critical healthcare infrastructure, including resources for hospitals and frontline healthcare workers, and investments in equipment and diagnostic tools; and
- Education and workforce efforts, including research to advance online learning models in light of school closures, and funding to support education, training, and reskilling programs for vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19.
"Cognizant and its foundations have a long history of contributing to the health and well-being of communities across the globe. We are pleased to do our part to contribute to the worldwide effort to offer relief to those impacted by COVID-19," said Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant. "I have never been more proud of our associates and their valiant efforts to support our clients and communities in these unprecedented times."
As part of the $10 million commitment, the Cognizant U.S. Foundation will match all Cognizant associate contributions to GlobalGiving's "Coronavirus Relief Fund" throughout April.
