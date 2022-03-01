(PRNewsfoto/Cognizant) (PRNewsfoto/Cognizant)

 By Cognizant

TEANECK, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference



•  Presenter:

Brian Humphries - Chief Executive Officer

•  Date:

Monday, March 7, 2022

•  Time:

1:20 PM ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website: 

http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

Investor Contact:

Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, tyler.scott@cognizant.com

 

