FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante announced its selection by the Social Security Administration (SSA) to administer the agency's Ticket to Work program as part of the Ticket Program Manager (TPM) services contract. The five-year contract, consisting of a base year and four option years, has an approximate value of $70 million.
Cognosante will connect providers, beneficiaries and the SSA by providing contact center operations, claims processing and support, quality assurance, employment network recruiting, and community outreach and training – ensuring compliance with the Ticket to Work and Work Incentives Improvement Act of 1999 and furthering SSA's mission to support individuals with disabilities in returning to the workforce.
"Together with our partners and our J.Lodge subsidiary, we are honored to support the SSA's mission, applying our expertise and passion to help create employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities," said James Gordon, Cognosante president. "The goal of this program is for beneficiaries to become employed and financially independent – a mission which reasserts the dignity of purpose through work and provides long-term success and fulfillment."
With this award, Cognosante continues to scale its customer experience (CX) and BPO capabilities. The company will leverage over 70 years of combined leadership experience supporting the Ticket to Work program to increase the number of qualified service providers, including employment networks and vocational rehabilitation organizations, and increase the number of beneficiaries served – allowing more Ticketholders to achieve full-time employment and financial independence.
Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company that delivers innovative and transformative solutions to Federal, state, and local governments. We are dedicated to supporting the health, safety, and well-being of Americans who serve the nation and those who need it most. The company has more than a decade of experience working with states and the Federal government to improve access to care and address the social determinants of health by developing, managing, and executing large multi-faceted technology and BPO solutions. Its expertise includes Medicaid, Medicare, military and Veterans' health, the health insurance marketplace, data standards and analytics, cybersecurity, biometrics, and modular systems development and integration. Visit http://www.cognosante.com for more information.
