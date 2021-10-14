FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Cognosante. This year, the company scored 26 points higher than the average U.S. company for employees who rated their workplace as a great place to work.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Cognosante is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
"We are delighted our employees view Cognosante as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row," said Jennifer Bailey, Cognosante's Chief Administration Officer. "Our employees are talented, mission-driven, passionate individuals who are central to the company's success. By creating a positive workplace experience, they can do their best work, which in turn benefits our customers and their constituents. To know employees rated Cognosante at over 90% for measures like fairness, safety, and inclusion means we are doing just that."
Cognosante's leadership prioritizes culture-building programs that attract and retain a diverse workforce. With the goal to expand impact and bolster inclusion across the business, Cognosante implemented new employee-focused initiatives to highlight stellar performance, promote diversity, and maintain employee wellbeing.
This year the company introduced the High Five award, which recognizes program teams who achieve high scores for customer satisfaction. It also launched the VIPS Excellence Award, an acronym for Cognosante's core values of Value, Innovation, Performance, and Sharing, to acknowledge individuals who live and exemplify the company's core values. Cognosante also continues to lead Corporate Social Responsibility efforts which invest in employee-nominated nonprofit organizations dedicated to promoting equality in the areas where employees live and work.
Bailey concluded, "In addition to our Core Values, our Founder and CEO, Michele Kang, expects a culture of inclusion, fairness, transparency, respect, and community outreach. Her dedication to creating an environment with these attributes and corporate values is why we are a Great Place to Work certified company two years in a row. Our survey results demonstrate our employees are proud to work for the amazing organization she created. I could not be prouder of this organization as we continue to support the health, safety, and well-being of Americans who serve the nation and help those who need it most."
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
WE'RE HIRING!
Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our Open Positions page.
About Cognosante
Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company that delivers innovative and transformative solutions to federal, state, and local governments. We support the health, safety, and well-being of Americans who serve the nation and helps those who need it most. The company has more than a decade of experience working with States and the Federal government to improve access to care and address the social determinants of health by developing, managing, and executing large multi-faceted technology and BPO solutions. Its expertise includes Medicaid, Medicare, military and Veterans' health, the health insurance marketplace, data standards and analytics, cybersecurity, biometrics, and modular system development and integration.
Learn more at cognosante.com
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Media Contact
Stephanie Kinsey, Cognosante, 240-904-4517, stephanie.kinsey@cognosante.com
SOURCE Cognosante