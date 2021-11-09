FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expanding the company's diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility commitment, Cognosante Founder and CEO Michele Kang today introduced the company's newest impact program: the HBCU Partner Alliance. The partner alliance program, built through a targeted collaboration with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), develops students' technology, workplace, and career readiness skills, preparing them for the competitive workforce.
"Actively partnering with HBCUs is essential to enhancing diversity within the federal government contracting industry. I'm proud of how this program extends Cognosante's mission-oriented approach and dedication to benefiting the community," stated Kang. "Working with the leaders and staff members from three great universities – North Carolina Central University, Elizabeth City State University, and Delaware State University – we were able to prepare curricula that readies students for the demands and opportunities of today's workforce."
Cognosante's HBCU Partner Alliance is comprised of three components: a 10-week paid Summer College Analyst Program, which assigns students with managers and departments aligned to their academic goals; a semester-long, paid Scholars Program, in which students earn college credits while they work full-time at a Cognosante office; and the Cognosante Campus Connection, a series of on-campus seminars, speaking engagements, and mentoring.
"This program's three-pronged approach gives students exposure to the IT and government contracting world. The program offers a chance to apply learnings from their traditional studies as well as an opportunity to graduate with hands-on experience, needed power skills, and an expanded professional network," added Jennifer Bailey, Cognosante's Chief Administration Officer. "We are excited about the positive feedback we're receiving and look forward to expanding our program with additional HBCUs and new program offerings."
In building the HBCU Partner Alliance, a team comprised of representatives from the three universities held joint weekly working and advisory sessions with Cognosante representatives. Under the leadership of Dr. Johnson O. Akinleye, Chancellor of North Carolina Central University, Dr. Tony Allen, President of Delaware State University, and Dr. Karrie Dixon, Chancellor of Elizabeth City State University, the partners created a learning program that achieves four things:
-Challenges students to apply course material and critical thinking skills to real work situations
-Develops needed power skills for real-life scenarios
-Provides hands-on experience, and in some cases course credits which meet individual school requirements
-Sets the students up for successful job placement upon graduation through an expanded working professional network
The Cognosante HBCU Partner Alliance continues in 2022, with planned expansion to invite participation from additional HBCUs in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area.
About Cognosante
Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company delivering innovative and transformative solutions to federal, state, and local governments. We support the health, safety, and well-being of Americans who serve the nation and helps those who need it most. The company has more than a decade of experience working with States and the Federal government to improve access to care and address the social determinants of health by developing, managing, and executing large multi-faceted technology and BPO solutions. Its expertise includes Medicaid, Medicare, military and Veterans' health, the health insurance marketplace, data standards and analytics, cybersecurity, biometrics, and modular system development and integration. Learn more at http://www.cognosante.com
