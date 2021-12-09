FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante's recently launched customer experience (CX) business sector, CognoConnected, has been re-awarded the Enrollment Resolution & Reconciliation (ER&R) and Form 1095-A Data Reporting contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This five-year contract supports CMS' Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO) and consists of a base year and four option years with an approximate value of $200 million.
Cognosante will support CCIIO's mission to implement Affordable Care Act (ACA) reforms and improve accessibility to health insurance for Americans by helping resolve some of the most complex enrollment challenges in the Federally Facilitated Exchange/Marketplace (FFE/FFM). The company's experts will utilize customer journey mapping, leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, and apply policy and compliance expertise to resolve marketplace discrepancies, identify consumer pain points, and accelerate manual, labor-intensive processes to deliver an enhanced customer experience.
"Our support of this program dates back to 2013 and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue our partnership with CMS and CCIIO," said James Gordon, CognoConnected president. "Our team of subject matter experts and analysts will continue to introduce new and innovative ways to address consumer needs, enhance the overall customer experience across the program, and help ensure Americans are able to utilize the FFM to obtain health insurance coverage."
The ER&R 1095-A team includes Cognosante's J.Lodge subsidiary whose unique employment model is focused on creating career opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Since the initial award, the team has successfully processed nearly two million consumer-initiated Form 1095-A disputes, 8.2 million enrollment disputes, and 58.5 million payment disputes.
About Cognosante
Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company delivering innovative and transformative solutions to Federal, state, and local governments. We are dedicated to supporting the health, safety, and well-being of Americans who serve the nation and those who need it most. The company has more than a decade of experience working with states and the Federal government to improve access to care and address social determinants of health by developing, managing, and executing large multi-faceted technology and customer experience (CX) solutions. Its expertise includes Medicaid, Medicare, military and Veterans' health, the health insurance marketplace, data standards and analytics, cybersecurity, biometrics, and modular systems development and integration.
